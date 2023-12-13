Dem Mayor Under Fire After Accidentally Sending Out Email Invite to Racist Holiday Party

The mayor of one of America’s most progressive cities is ringing in the Christmas season with a racially segregated party.

A staffer of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu invited the members of the city council to a holiday party for “electeds of color” on Tuesday, according to the Boston Herald.

Denise DosSantos, the mayor’s director for city council relations, sent the invitation for the party to all 13 members of the body.

.@MayorWu, the Mayor of Boston invited only “electeds of color” to a Holiday Party. The email was mistakenly sent to all city councilmembers, including the white ones. One white councilmember called it “divisive.” The party is still scheduled to take place and only black… pic.twitter.com/1CJL8aKsQY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 13, 2023

There’s one problem — seven members of the council are white.

The other six are considered to be “of color,” a term favored by progressive ideologues to describe anyone who isn’t identifiable as white.

DosSantos followed up the invitation with an apology email 15 minutes later, according to the Daily Mail.

Should the mayor step down as a result? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (826 Votes) No: 4% (35 Votes)

The aide left unsaid the true nature of the invitation — declining to address the murky question of who was actually invited.

“I wanted to apologize for my previous email regarding a Holiday Party for tomorrow,” DosSantos wrote.

Imagine the Mayor of a major #American city hosting a Holiday Party where colleagues are excluded solely because of their race. The antebellum south perhaps? Nope. Michelle Wu’s Boston in 2023 pic.twitter.com/VXJ3D5oDDN — Edward Coyle (@SirEdwardCoyle) December 13, 2023

“I did send that to everyone by accident, and I apologize if my email may have offended or came across as so. Sorry for any confusion this may have caused.”

Outgoing City Councilman Frank Baker criticized the actions of the Wu administration as divisive.

“I find it unfortunate that with the temperature the way it is, that we would further that division,” said Baker, who is white.

Wu, who is Asian, hasn’t directly addressed the controversy.

It’s unclear whether the mayor — a Democrat who governs as a non-partisan official — intends to attend the party.

The party was slated for Wednesday.

It’s also unclear to what extent the gathering’s segregated nature was being enforced.

A Note from Our Staff: Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists. They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out. We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one membership to The Western Journal can make a real difference. We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you. Can we count on you for just a single membership? The cost of a month-long membership is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites. Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please join today. Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.