Democrats have never changed. They want segregation now, tomorrow and forever.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, a Democrat, drew criticism earlier this week when one of her staffers mistakenly sent an email inviting all 13 members of the City Council — including all seven white members — to a holiday party for “electeds of color.”

According to WCBV-TV, Wu later apologized — for the email, not for the racially segregated party.

“I’ve been a part of a group that gathers, representing elected officials of color across all different levels of government in Massachusetts,” Wu said, adding that the group “has been in place for more than a decade” and provides “the opportunity to create a space for people to celebrate.”

The staffer’s email, therefore, amounted to “an honest mistake” — a mere act of carelessness, like sloppy editing.

“I think we’ve all been in a position at one point where an email went out and there was a mistake in the recipient,” Wu said.

Thus, for those white council members, the invitation was rescinded.

The mayor added that “all elected officials” would receive invitations to a different holiday party on a different day. The party for “all elected officials” will even take place at the same location.

That is a tremendous relief. For a moment, one had cause to worry that holding two different parties would violate the “separate but equal” principle.

Speaking of which, one must remember that old-time Southern Democrats never doubted their moral righteousness. In fact, they took pride in segregation.

“I say segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever,” Democratic Gov. George Wallace of Alabama thundered in his 1963 inaugural address.

Contrary to modern assumptions, Southern elected officials like Wallace rarely preached open hatred. Instead, they spoke in patronizing terms about “the negro” and framed racial separation as good for everyone.

“We invite the negro citizens of Alabama to work with us from his separate racial station, as we will work with him to develop, to grow in individual freedom and enrichment. We want jobs and a good future for both our races,” the governor said.

Wallace’s original sin, of course, came not in specific policies but in thinking that “race” existed in the first place. Having taken differences in skin color seriously, he and many others formed noble-sounding ideas around those illusory differences.

Furthermore, Wallace’s contemporaries often used the term “colored people.” Today’s Democrats, without a hint of irony, proudly celebrate “people of color.”

Somehow, Wu and others like her must not see the similarities. Or, if they do, they do not care. They believe that separating people by race makes them virtuous. Otherwise, how would one explain the old “I’m sorry if you were offended” non-apology?

Indeed, of all the reprehensible aspects of modern liberals’ racial attitudes, their own self-satisfaction ranks near the top of the list.

Alas, that does not distinguish them from their segregationist ancestors.

