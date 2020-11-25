Login
Dem Mayor Warns Residents To 'Avoid Travel' Just Before Flying To Visit Family

Denver Mayor Michael HancockJason Connolly - AFP / Getty ImagesDenver Mayor Michael Hancock speaks at Civic Center Park in Denver, Colorado, on June 3, 2020. (Jason Connolly - AFP / Getty Images)

By Kipp Jones
Published November 25, 2020 at 2:51pm
The mayor of Denver, Colorado, is facing heavy criticism online after he advised his city’s residents to spend Thanksgiving alone moments before he departed on a flight to leave the state to be with his family.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, a Democrat, took to Twitter on Wednesday to ask his city’s residents to avoid traveling for the holiday.

Hancock’s reasoning was that by avoiding traveling and isolating away from family members, those in the city could mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

“Pass the potatoes, not COVID,” Hancock tweeted.

He added people should, “Stay home as much as you can, especially if you’re sick,” and suggested “virtual gatherings instead of in-person dinners” for Thanksgiving.

Hancock further stated people should “Avoid travel” while considering ordering their meals from local restaurants.”

The mayor this week also reportedly asked his staff to take the same measures.

A Nov. 18 email obtained by KUSA-TV shows Hancock discouraged travel for city workers.

Hancock wrote that “as the holidays approach, we all long to be with our families [in] person, but with the continued rise in cases, I’m urging you to refrain from travel this Thanksgiving holiday.”

“For my family that means cancelling our traditional gathering of our extended family.”

Hancock also stated that any employee who traveled out of state for the holiday should isolate themselves for 14 days upon return.

But Hancock himself apparently had no plans to stay home and avoid family.

In fact, according to KUSA-TV,  just 30 minutes after Hancock advised against family gatherings on Twitter Wednesday, he boarded a connecting flight to Texas.

Hancock’s assistant told the outlet the mayor would be gone from Wednesday until Friday of this week, as he will spend Thanksgiving with family in Mississippi.

“As he has shared, the Mayor is not hosting his traditional large family dinner this year, but instead traveling alone to join his wife and daughter where the three of them will celebrate Thanksgiving at [the daughter’s] residence instead of having them travel back to Denver,” a statement from the mayor’s spokesperson said.

Hancock is facing a major blowback online for the apparent show of hypocrisy.

The mayor’s representative assured critics Hancock will take measures to protect those around him after his return from Mississippi.

“Upon return, he will follow all necessary health and safety guidance and quarantine,” the representative added.

“Mayor Michael Hancock made the personal decision to travel for Thanksgiving,” Denver City Council President Stacie Gilmore said in a statement Wednesday. “I expect the mayor will follow and comply with the directives he issued to all City of Denver employees and quarantine for 14 days upon his return.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.







