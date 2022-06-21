Share
Dem Mayor's Juneteenth Statue Backfires After She Unveils Horrifying Sculpture to Black Citizens

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  June 21, 2022 at 10:46am
Ahead of Juneteenth, the holiday which celebrates the Union Army’s arrival in Texas to announce the end of slavery, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell unveiled a statue in Lafayette Square — of a gigantic hair pick, which features a peace sign and clenched “black power” fist on its handle.

The 28-foot-tall, 7,000 pound statue, titled “All Power to All People,” was created by artist Hank Willis Thomas, according to The Daily Wire.

The mayor posted a photo of the sculpture on Twitter with the caption, “Breathtaking,” which it certainly was, but not in a good way.

In a separate Twitter post, Cantrell wrote, “As Juneteenth approaches, we celebrated with an unveiling in Lafayette Sq. This sculpture is very fitting for this time & place as we celebrate the freedoms that we have gained We know that it doesn’t come without struggles, fights, and protests for 200+ years.”

“Furthermore, in recognition of our local black and brown artists, we have dedicated $7.2 MILLION in bond funding to public art,” she said.

It’s a good thing Cantrell is black because if a white mayor were to unveil this statue, it might spark a riot.

The statue was not received well, particularly by members of the black community, as evidenced by their reactions below.

Conservative writer Darrell B. Harrison tweeted, “Because we all know how important it was for my ancestors to keep their afros lookin’ tight during those ‘struggles, fights, and protests.'”

It reminded one Twitter user of the giant comb from the 1987 comedy “Spaceballs.”

WARNING: The following tweet contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

“Fearless” host Jason Whitlock wrote: “Imagine being mayor of a major city, spending money on a monument that depicts the accomplishments of black people, and deciding on a hair pick. They would recall a white mayor for demeaning us. Instead, we’ll shout ‘Yaass Queen’ and pretend nothing is wrong.”

One New Orleans resident was rightly concerned about the cost of the statue, as well as the additional $7.2 million the city has dedicated to recognize local black and brown artists.

“These Democrats posed in front of a giant AFRO PICK? An AFRO PICK? This is how they celebrate the freedoms black people have gained? I’m in hell. Right?” tweeted conservative singer and songwriter Vinnie James.

Last May, another “work of art” was unveiled at New York City’s famous Rockefeller Center. The 25-foot tall bronze sculpture, titled “Oracle,” featured a huge head and was created by artist Sanford Biggers.

According to Reuters, the “Oracle” was part of a collection of Biggers’ work adorning one of Manhattan’s most prestigious addresses. The report said the sculpture would be starting a tour the following month, which left us guessing if it would be “coming home” when the tour ended.

Yes, the “Oracle” is a hideous piece of art, but “All Power to All People” truly misses the mark. Although it certainly wasn’t the mayor’s intention, rather than honoring the memories of those who were enslaved prior to the Civil War, it comes across as more of a mockery.

And it leaves us to wonder, just how out of touch are even black politicians with the black population?

Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.
Dem Mayor's Juneteenth Statue Backfires After She Unveils Horrifying Sculpture to Black Citizens
