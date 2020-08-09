Former Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill, now an MSNBC analyst, took to Twitter Monday to trash former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell as “unqualified” and “repugnant.”

It did not take long for Grenell to snap back and remind the former senator that she once felt a little differently about him, or at least pretended to.

Of all the sycophants and unqualified folks surrounding Trump, why do I find this guy particularly repugnant? Because he was given real jobs and didn’t have a clue? https://t.co/cCudy7FzIC — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) August 3, 2020

Grenell quickly responded to McCaskill’s attack and reminded her that she voted in favor of his confirmation as U.S. ambassador to Germany.

He then called into question her sincerity by suggesting that she had only done so because she was in a hotly contested race in a red state.

Ummm, you voted for me. Or was that because you had an upcoming election and wanted to hoodwink the people of Missouri into thinking you weren’t a partisan?! @clairecmc https://t.co/wlgSH1fCcv pic.twitter.com/G7qkUyMk0b — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 3, 2020

If McCaskill really thought Grenell was “repugnant” and “unqualified,” she had the opportunity to vote against his confirmation. Now that the people of Missouri have rejected her, McCaskill’s opinion is no more meaningful than that of any other partisan talking head appearing on MSNBC.

McCaskill’s actions since leaving the Senate have proved Grenell right in his characterization of the former Missouri senator as a “partisan.” His claim that she tried to “hoodwink” the voters of her state is also correct.

Just a week before the 2018 midterm elections, McCaskill was interviewed by Fox News’ Bret Baier. Throughout the interview, McCaskill tried to portray herself as a moderate, in contrast to “crazy Democrats.” She talked about the importance of “civility” as well as “being polite” and “having good manners.”

After the election, McCaskill seemed to feel a little differently about the values of “civility,” “being polite” and “having good manners.” In addition to comparing her former Republican colleagues in the Senate to segregationists, she described them as “creepy” and “stinky” during an appearance on MSNBC last year, according to the Washington Examiner.

Missouri voters should not have been surprised by McCaskill’s tone change. Based on the results of the 2018 Senate election there, they did not buy her last-minute effort to convince the people of her state that she was a moderate.

The statements she made throughout 2018 gave Missourians good reasons not to believe her.

A series of undercover videos released in the months leading up to the election showed McCaskill’s true colors as a liberal.

In an undercover video released by Project Veritas, McCaskill admitted that she would have no problem with banning bump stocks and high capacity magazines.

In a separate undercover video, one of McCaskill’s staffers admitted that the then-senator went out of her way to conceal the donations she received from Planned Parenthood, knowing that an association with the pro-abortion group would hurt her electoral prospects in a conservative state.

McCaskill’s 180 on Grenell is not the first time that she has changed her position for political expediency.

When she ended up losing the election, McCaskill put the blame on Fox News, which she labeled a “state-owned news channel.”

Keep in mind that just a week before she made that comment, she made an appearance on the “state-owned news channel” when she thought it would help her campaign. Talk about insincerity. No wonder Americans despise career politicians so much.

Maybe McCaskill was just bitter because all the fawning coverage she received from the establishment media leading up to the election could not put her over the top. The day before the 2018 election, MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski said that she was “obsessed” with the then-senator, according to News Busters.

Brzezinski’s glowing proclamation came a few months after the MSNBC personality and her co-hosts on “Morning Joe” treated McCaskill to a softball interview.

Naturally, McCaskill fits right in as a political analyst at the left-wing cable network.

Grenell and everyone else attacked by the establishment media should wear their insults as a badge of honor.

After all, those media outlets are just resentful that people in the Trump administration refused to join their team, which consists of liberal politicians, supposedly “objective” journalists and “NeverTrumpers.”

As for McCaskill, her voting record in the Senate remains available for all to see.

In this case, the transparency of the American government enabled Grenell’s takedown of McCaskill that may go down as one of the most entertaining moments of 2020.

