Dem Narrative Turns Nightmare: IDs of Agents Who Shot Pretti Published - Egg on Faces of Every Single Dem, Anti-ICEer, and Wokester if Report Is Correct

The leftist worldview just got a lot shakier.

The names of the federal agents reportedly involved in the fatal shooting of Minneapolis protester Alex Pretti in January were publicized Sunday by a leftist website.

And if the names are correct, they destroy the narrative Americans have been fed for more than a week.

Both men are Hispanics hailing from South Texas. One is an agent for Border Patrol, the other is with Customs and Border Protection, according to Pro Publica.

The Border Patrol agent has seven years on the job. The CBP agent has 11 years.

That is obviously not what opponents of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration want Americans to see.

To the left, the Department of Homeland Security is a branch of the Fourth Reich of Naziism that has overtaken the country. Its agencies, such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement, CBP, and the Border Patrol are the modern-day Gestapo.

And, of course, they are tools of the “white supremacy” that leftists pretend is the driving force behind Trump’s political strength.

It’s a malicious fantasy, peddled by Democratic leaders and their allies in the liberal media.

Former MS NOW talking head Tiffany Cross made the explicit argument last week in a CNN segment.

For Democrats trying to defund ICE in Washington, as well as the woke protesters in the streets of Minneapolis and those who stormed a church in St. Paul over a pastor’s alleged links to ICE, anti-ICE rhetoric has become what the “black lives matter” mantra was only a few short years ago.

Assuming the report is correct — DHS hasn’t confirmed the identities, according to Pro Publica — the fact that the agents involved in the Pretti shooting are Hispanics with years of service blows that fantasy out of the water.

Conservative observers on the social media platform X took notice:

So the two men who fired on #AlexPretti was Hispanic by reports

So it wasn’t racist, it wasn’t white supremacy, it was two men doing there jobs — tim (@timmoore1973) February 1, 2026

When the agents who neutralized Pretti turn out to be Hispanic: https://t.co/svZyRy6qO2 pic.twitter.com/R13oIsvJQI — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) February 2, 2026

We know the identity of the Border Guards behind Pretti’s shooting, and it matters that they’re Hispanic — Hispanic illegal aliens, with all their criminal pathologies and economic pressures, go to Hispanic neighborhoods—and legal Hispanics don’t like it.https://t.co/wjuVKPkknX — kam (@pjkate) February 2, 2026

The men’s ethnicity shouldn’t matter, of course. The uniform they wear and the laws they’re enforcing are what’s important.

But it’s crucial for the race-obsessed left — who no doubt envisioned the agents involved as strapping Caucasians, trigger-happy recruits who’ve joined up since Trump’s election, preferably with Nazi-linked tattoos. (Maybe even like Maine Democrat Graham Plantner’s!)

In fact, it’s a good bet that Pro Publica didn’t set out on a story to identify the men with the idea that it was going to discover Latinos were involved. (The publication is a lot more comfortable attacking conservatives, like Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.)

But the reality is the men are apparently law enforcement veterans who were doing their jobs of making American streets safe again — from the scourge of illegal immigration and crime that Joe Biden invited into the country in waves.

That makes things shaky for the left, of course. The intrusion of reality usually does — especially when it proves the right is right.

