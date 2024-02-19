Dem Nightmare Poll: Trump Literally 100% More Respected Than Biden by Likely Voters, 2,000% More Than Hillary

A recent poll has found that former President Donald Trump can garner far more respect from potential voters than likely 2024 opponent President Joe Biden.

The Rasmussen Reports poll saw the New York businessman dominant as 42 percent said they respected Trump the most of any listed public leader, double that of Biden — or 100 percent more.

The question was, “Which one of the following people do you respect most as a leader: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton or Mitt Romney?”

And it wasn’t just the aging president that Trump garnered notably more respect than. Figures like former President Barrack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also polled much lower, garnering 17 percent and 2 percent respectively. Trump led Hillary by 2,000 percent!

Other Republicans like Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley also polled lower, with their own 3 percent and 5 percent respectively.

Trump wasn’t just respected by his assumed voter base either. A strong 28 percent of black voters said they looked up to him the most, still beating out Biden who only got 25 percent with the same group.

But why is that? Why is the man that the establishment is working so hard to drag through the mud still garnering the respect of even his adversaries?

Whether it’s the rape allegations, 91 charges across four different indictments, corruption allegations and even more, the establishment has been working religiously to tear him apart.

Despite that, he’s still garnering greater respect than senile Biden, Crooked Hillary, wannabe nominee Haley, and RINO Romney.

While the poll didn’t ask why the respondents respected the New York City mogul the most, just observing the aura around Trump can answer that question itself.

For many, it could be exactly that those in power are working so hard to ruin his reputation, and he’s continuing to fight to improve the country.

Even those on the opposing side can look to someone like that, trudging through the mud to get results, and respect them, despite not agreeing with the result that he’s working towards.

Others can look to him and admire what he’s already done for the country. While he may have only served a single term, the former president still managed to accomplish a ton during his tenure.

And Biden is serving as a fantastic foil as the country is seeing a rapid decline under his policies, which are essentially the polar opposite of Trump’s.

Whether it’s the border becoming significantly less secure or the economy being torn to shreds by inflation, these problems were addressed and dealt with under the previous administration.

So while many may point to his crass demeanor at times and use that as a way to discredit him, it’s clear there’s more to his character than just that.

I recently attended a campaign event where popular filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza was, and he discussed when he met with Trump after the former president pardoned him.

While I can’t remember the exact wording and I certainly wish I had recorded it now, he spoke on how his wife asked the massive personality if all the negative comments and attention he gets ever chips away at him.

D’Souza said that he expected the larger-than-life personality to brush it off, simply saying that he’s got thick skin and it doesn’t get to him at all.

But instead, Trump responded that it does get to him. It hurts that when he’s trying so hard to make things better, people attack him and revel in his suffering.

Behind the man the media hates, there’s a man working every day and night to do what he can to improve the country, not for himself but for others.

Frankly, what’s more admirable than that?

