Dem NYC Mayor Adams Cancels All Meetings After FBI Raids Top Fundraiser

New York Mayor Eric Adams canceled his meetings in Washington on Thursday and returned to the city he leads after the FBI raided his chief fundraiser’s home, The New York Times reported.

A source told the Times that agents from the FBI’s public corruption squad in New York questioned Brianna Suggs while they raided her home.

An FBI spokesman confirmed that agents were at Suggs’ Brooklyn home “carrying out law enforcement action,” the outlet reported.

The Times said it wasn’t able to reach her for comment, and Adams campaign spokesman Evan Thies didn’t immediately respond to its requests for one.

Nicholas Biase, a spokesman for the federal prosecutor’s office in Manhattan, declined to comment, the report said.

Meanwhile, Adams spokesman Charles Kretchmer Lutvak said he was not aware of the FBI raid.

Adams was on his way to D.C. to address the illegal immigration crisis before suddenly changing plans.

The mayor returned to New York “to deal with a matter,” a spokesman told the Times.

He was scheduled to meet with representatives from Congress, as well as Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston.

Adams previously posted a video on X of himself on a plane discussing the goal of the trip.

“We are headed to D.C. to meet with our congressional delegation and the White House to address this real issue with the asylum and migrant issue in our city, and we’ll keep you updated as the day goes,” the mayor said.

On my way to DC to join my fellow mayors to talk with our federal partners about the asylum seeker crisis. Follow along throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/K6bvwP4gwQ — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) November 2, 2023

City Hall did not explain why the mayor canceled his meetings in D.C., the Times reported.

“The mayor is returning to New York City to address a matter,” Lutvak said in an email when asked why Adams was returning. “These meetings will be rescheduled as soon as possible.”

Suggs is thoroughly involved in advancing the mayor’s agenda and has raised more than $2.5 million for his 2025 re-election campaign, the Times reported.

His campaign paid Suggs’ company, Suggs Solutions, nearly $100,000 for her fundraising and consulting services, according to the Times.

She’s also a registered lobbyist.

In 2022, a real estate concern hired Suggs, through an intermediary, to lobby Adams’ office and the New York City Council on the firm’s behalf.

Striving for a Better New York, a political action committee that pledges support to state candidates aligned with Adams, also paid Suggs about $100,000, the Times reported.

Adams’ first mayoral campaign paid her more than $50,000, according to the Times.

Suggs also served as an aide to Adams when he was Brooklyn borough president.

The New York Post reported she has a close relationship with Ingrid Lewis-Martin, the mayor’s chief adviser.

