Dem Official Costs Taxpayers $100K for Private LAPD Security While Calling for Massive Police Cuts

By Del Duduit
Published June 9, 2020 at 2:09pm
Some Democrats are the epitome of hypocrisy.

In recent days, many on the left have called for cuts in police department budgets and even the removal of units altogether following the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody and subsequent protests.

In Minneapolis, where Floyd died, there is a strong push to dismantle the police force. Nine council members have announced their committed to the idea, which would be enough votes to pull it off. That’s alarming.

A strong movement is also afoot in Los Angeles, where City Council President Nury Martinez filed a motion to slash $150 million from the police budget.

Interestingly, Martinez’s own home has been guarded by a private security team of LAPD officers since April, according to a report Monday from Spectrum News 1.

That’s beyond hypocritical.

After the report from reporter Natalie Brunell aired, the council president put the kibosh on the security detail. She had been exposed.

“It’s kind of ironic,” LAPD Detective Jamie McBride, director of the LA Police Protective League, told Brunell. “Here she is demanding $150 million be reallocated from the police budget, but yet she has security at her house by the Los Angeles Police Department.”

Martinez apparently thinks that she is entitled and important enough to have her own protection at her disposal, but the people of LA should fend for themselves.

“It’s disgusting,” McBride said. “For two officers in front of a residence since April, you’re probably over $100,000 of the people’s money.”

It’s obvious she doesn’t care about the safety of the people she represents. She only wants her own property protected.

According to the Spectrum report, “Multiple LAPD sources confirmed the units were directed to provide 24/7 security beginning April 4 at Martinez’s home, almost always staffed by two officers. As of May 6, we’re told the detail decreased to 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. with roving patrol checks overnight.”

A Martinez spokesman told Spectrum on Monday that the police detail was sought because she had received threats.

“After death threats to the Council President and her daughter and safety concerns that began over a month ago, LAPD recommended that placing a detail at her home was the best course of action to ensure the safety of the Council President and her family,” Rick Coca said.

Coca said Martinez canceled the detail “because she felt the security it was supposed to provide was now compromised,” Spectrum reported.

Even if you believe that explanation, Martinez is still a prime example of liberal hypocrisy, placing herself on a pedestal so high that she used taxpayer dollars for her personal security while seeking to yank police protection away from others in her city.

Del Duduit
Del Duduit's work has been honored by The Associated Press and statewide news organizations, and his interviews with professional athletes of faith have resulted in several published books and articles. His weekly blog focuses on stories of inspiration, faith and conservative values.
