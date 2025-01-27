Dem Official, LGBT Activist Arrested for Child Pornography - Found Hiding in Attic Trying to Delete Evidence

A Florida man, who was an official with a pro-LGBT arm of the Democratic Party, has been arrested on child sexual abuse charges.

Matthew Inman, 39, of Orlando has been charged with transportation of child sex abuse material, according to the Department of Justice.

Inman had been president of the Rainbow Democrats and treasurer of the Orange County Democrats, according to Spectrum News. Inman’s bio listed his preferred pronouns and noted he “has built a career around always finding ways to do things smarter.”

Inman’s arrest led to the Orange County Democrats posting on Facebook that they were distancing themselves from him and removing him from all roles with the party.

The Rainbow Democrats also took to Facebook to say Inman was suspended from their group.

🚨NEWS🚨

Florida Democrat Party treasurer Matthew A. Inman arrested on child porn charges and faces up to 20 years in prison. Leftist eyes… its always the eyes 👀 pic.twitter.com/0rTieFp30S — Giordano Bruno (@GioBruno1600) January 27, 2025



A Justice Department news release alleged that between August and October of last year, Inman received multiple videos of child sex abuse then saved them to his phone.

The release said the videos showed “adults sexually assaulting young children.”

Should chemical castration be used for child molesters and people involved with or using child pornography? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (1538 Votes) No: 3% (55 Votes)

According to the Justice Department release, Inman went to Las Vegas in October.

The release alleged that an undercover officer posing as the father of a 9-year-old boy communicated online with Inman.

Inman allegedly expressed an interest in having sex with the child.

Ngo scoop: Matthew A. Inman, the treasurer for the Orange County Democratic Party @OrangeDemsFL in Orlando, Fla., has been federally arrested on child s—x crime charges. Inman, who also served as president of the Rainbow Democrats @Rainbow_Dems LGBTQ+ group, allegedly expressed… pic.twitter.com/GUA7aSgM4Q — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 24, 2025

Inman is accused of sending videos to the undercover officer that showed child sex abuse.

The release said that after the FBI obtained a search warrant for Inman’s house, “Inman attempted to delete the evidence from his phone and hide in the attic of his house.’

If convicted, Inman would face at least five years in prison, with a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.

The Justice Department said the arrest was part of Project Safe Childhood.

“Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims,” the release said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.