Dem Official, LGBT Activist Arrested for Child Pornography - Found Hiding in Attic Trying to Delete Evidence

 By Jack Davis  January 27, 2025 at 9:51am
A Florida man, who was an official with a pro-LGBT arm of the Democratic Party, has been arrested on child sexual abuse charges.

Matthew Inman, 39, of Orlando has been charged with transportation of child sex abuse material, according to the Department of Justice.

Inman had been president of the Rainbow Democrats and treasurer of the Orange County Democrats, according to Spectrum News. Inman’s bio listed his preferred pronouns and noted he “has built a career around always finding ways to do things smarter.”

Inman’s arrest led to the Orange County Democrats posting on Facebook that they were distancing themselves from him and removing him from all roles with the party.

The Rainbow Democrats also took to Facebook to say Inman was suspended from their group.


A Justice Department news release alleged that between August and October of last year,  Inman received multiple videos of child sex abuse then saved them to his phone.

The release said the videos showed “adults sexually assaulting young children.”

According to the Justice Department release, Inman went to Las Vegas in October.

The release alleged that an undercover officer posing as the father of a 9-year-old boy communicated online with Inman.

Inman allegedly expressed an interest in having sex with the child.

Inman is accused of sending videos to the undercover officer that showed child sex abuse.

The release said that after the FBI obtained a search warrant for Inman’s house, “Inman attempted to delete the evidence from his phone and hide in the attic of his house.’

If convicted, Inman would face at least five years in prison, with a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.

The Justice Department said the arrest was part of Project Safe Childhood.

“Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims,” the release said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
