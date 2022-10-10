Parler Share
News

Dem Official Resigns After Leaked Audio Exposes Violent and Racist Remarks About a Child - Report

 By Richard Moorhead  October 10, 2022 at 3:14pm
A Democrat is resigning the Los Angeles City Council’s presidency after a leaked tape exposed her making racist and violent remarks about the black child of a fellow council member.

Council President Nury Martinez referred to the adopted son of Councilman Mike Bonin in racist terms in the leaked recording, made in the presence of other councilmembers Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo.

The council members in the recording — all Democrats — were discussing municipal redistricting in the conversation.

“Parece changuito,” Martinez said in the recording, which translates to, “He’s like a monkey” in English.

“They’re raising him like a little white kid … This kid needs a beat down,” Martinez said of Bonin’s son, recounting a situation in which the child supposedly misbehaved at a parade.

“Give me take him around the corner, and then I’ll bring him back.”

Bonin slammed Martinez for her nakedly racist remarks regarding his son in a response, calling for her removal from office and resignation from the council in a Sunday tweet.

Martinez announced her resignation from the council presidency in a Monday statement, apologizing for her remarks in the leaked audio and to Bonin’s family directly.

Martinez isn’t resigning from her city council seat. She’s only stepping down as President of the Los Angeles City Council and will remain in office as councilwoman for District 6.

Martinez also cursed ultra-progressive Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón in the recording, claiming that he is “with the blacks.”

Protesters arrived outside of Martinez’s residence in response to the leak’s publication.

An anonymous Reddit user originally posted the recorded audio online, according to The Seattle Times. The full release of an hour-long conversation comes a month before Los Angeles’ municipal elections.

“Wow, you know it happens, but when you actually hear it, it’s unbelievable,” the source of the audio said of the closed-doors meeting between Los Angeles City Council members.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Conversation