Dem Officials Out for Blood - Hint Potential Reason to Launch New Raid on Trump Property

Citing no evidence at all, New York Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney is once again attempting to use the power of the federal government to investigate former President Donald Trump over alleged “classified” presidential records he may have in his possession.

On Tuesday, Maloney, the chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee, sent a letter demanding that the U.S. National Archives force Trump to supply a written certification that he has no more “classified documents” in his possession.

Maloney claims to want to know if Trump transferred documents out of his home in the Mar-a-Lago Club in South Florida to other locations, or if he copied any of them, Reuters reported.

Staffers from the National Archives “recently informed the committee that the agency is not certain whether all presidential records are in its custody,” Maloney wrote, adding that she worried about potential classified documents floating around out of government custody.

“The Committee requests that NARA [National Archives and Records Administration] conduct an urgent review of presidential records from the Trump Administration to identify any presidential records or categories of presidential records, whether textual or electronic, that NARA has reason to believe may still be outside of the agency’s custody and control,” Maloney wrote.

“In light of the serious risk that Mr. Trump may still be retaining sensitive government records at Mar-a-Lago or his other properties,” Malone wrote, “I urge NARA to seek a personal certification from Donald Trump that he has surrendered all presidential records that he illegally removed from the White House after leaving office.

“I also ask that the agency conduct an urgent review of presidential records recovered from the Trump White House to assess whether presidential records remain unaccounted for and potentially in the possession of the former president.”

Maloney noted in her letter that the Oversight Committee has “primary jurisdiction over the Presidential Records Act.”

Maloney wrote that her committee has been investigating the Trump’s alleged “mishandling of presidential records.” That investigation, she wrote, is separate from the Justice Department’s investigation of Trump.

The congresswoman’s demand, of course, is but a ploy to formulate a “gotcha” over the ex-president. If he did sign such a certificate, but was found to have other documents — whether it was legal for him to have them or not — Maloney and the Democrats would use the written certification as a means to attack Trump.

Then, the cameramen and CNN and MSNBC could get a tip about the launching of another raid on a Trump property.

It’s all just another example of Democrats weaponizing the federal government to act like their personal secret police to be used to attack their political opponents. It’s an attempt to stifle political dissent.

Trump is not the only target of this out-of-control government, either. Others have been a victim of the Democrats’ efforts to use law enforcement as a tool of intimidation.

The same day Maloney sent her letter, pillow manufacturer Mike Lindell reported on Instagram that federal agents had surrounded his car in a fast-food parking lot and confiscated his cell phone.

“Today the FBI, you’re gonna hear this, you’re probably already hearing it in the news. The FBI came after me, and took my phone. They surrounded me at a Hardee’s, and took my phone that I run all my business, everything with,” the MyPillow CEO said in a video.

“They could have just, what they have done is weaponize the FBI. It’s disgusting. I don’t have a computer, everything I do is on that phone, everything was on there,” he added.

“And they told me not to tell anybody. Here’s an order, don’t tell anybody! OK, I won’t!” he laughed. “Well, I am!”

So let me get this straight… the FBI went after Mike Lindell, a pillow salesman, faster than they did for any single associate of Jeffery Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s network of sex traffickers? pic.twitter.com/Oymy3KgZiF — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) September 14, 2022

Lindell was only one of more than two dozen Republicans targeted by Biden’s Justice Department. On Monday, CNN reported, citing “multiple sources,” that 30 more individuals associated with political fundraising and former campaign were served subpoenas in the Justice Department’s investigation of the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021.

On Monday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson called the subpoenas “unlawful and without precedent in American history.”

Carlson said he had obtained a copy of a subpoena that sought information about “[a]ny claim that the Vice President and/or the President of the Senate had the authority to reject or choose not to count presidential electors.”

Not only is such discussion protected by the First Amendment, he said, but one of those who subpoenaed was Boris Epshteyn, an attorney to Trump.

The demand should “shock the conscience of everyone who sees it,” Carlson said.

“At no time in American history has it been OK to grab the personal communications of someone’s lawyer, because those are privileged,” Carlson said.

The former president agreed.

In a post published Tuesday on his Truth Social social media platform, Trump blasted the ongoing assault saying, “We are now officially living in a weaponized police state, rigged elections and all.”

Trump filed a motion in August declaring that that the DOJ cannot be trusted and his case needs a “special master” to look over the documents that the Biden administration claims are “secret” documents.

So, the fight goes on. But the fact is that Joe Biden and the corrupt federal government are using their powers for politics, not justice.

