Dem Openly Admits Anti-Trump Lawfare Is Top Goal If They Take Back Senate: 'Not Very Worried About Congressional Overreach'

If you think that this November’s midterms are about gas prices, healthcare, or your pocketbook — at least as far as the Democrats are concerned — Sen. Brian Schatz would like to set you straight.

Schatz, the senior member of the Senate from Hawaii, appeared on CNN Thursday to discuss the possibility of a Democratic victory in one or both houses of Congress.

Now that the election cycle is in its homestretch, he apparently feels comfortable enough admitting what this is all about — not looking out for America, but looking for chances to prosecute officials in President Donald Trump’s administration.

The admission came toward the end of the sit-down with Kasie Hunt, in which she said “there is this question about whether congressional overreach could make it harder for Democrats to win the presidency in 2028,” according to a network transcript.

“How do you think about that concern?” she asked.

Schatz: “I’m not very worried about congressional overreach if the president of the United States is Donald Trump, right? If we actually have power, then we’re going to struggle against each other, the Article I branch of the Constitution against the Article II branch, as it was supposed to be.”

Senator Brian Schatz admits Democrats would weaponize the government against the Trump administration if they gain power. “I’m not very worried about congressional overreach if the President of the United States is Donald Trump.” Democrats have no plan to help Americans. https://t.co/OFLMzPWvH5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2026

He has no concern about whether Congress will “overreach” — itself an admission of abuse and a runaway party — and went on to say that if Trump himself doesn’t get impeached, he wouldn’t mind seeing some cabinet members catch strays.

“Look, I think that — I think the public generally views a lot of the president’s conduct as impeachable. The question for House members is, does a third impeachment do the trick? What does it accomplish?” he said.

“My own instinct is that there are a number of Cabinet officials who may have also violated the law and committed high crimes and misdemeanors and there may be more of an aperture for the impeachment of certain officials at that level because the public would not see this as like, ‘there they go again they’re doing the thing that won’t work and it’s performative and it’s just for the clicks,’” he added.

Note that he does not talk about actual evidence. He apparently doesn’t need it. Nor does he talk about whether it would be efficacious. He apparently doesn’t need any evidence of that, either.

Instead, what he needs is some evidence that the American people won’t see this as “just for the clicks,” even though this is definitionally just for the clicks sans evidence or a real path to conviction.

If Schatz were merely some kind of aberration, this would just be tasteless and nothing else. Consider, however, the fact that this comes on the back of Schatz’s colleague, Michigan Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin, openly admitting that Democratic control was about teaching kids they may get in trouble if they work for Republicans:

ON UCHICAGO CAMPUS: U.S. Senator from Michigan Elissa Slotkin hopes planned political prosecutions of republican leaders will scare young conservatives from getting involved in politics. @ElissaSlotkin https://t.co/p7NBJpDcQW — The Chicago Thinker (@ThinkerChicago) October 17, 2026

“I want young people coming out of school to say, should I go work for the Trump administration?” she said. “Like, that sounds fun. I might get an opportunity.”

“I want them to be like, Lord, that might be buying myself a ton of problems that I don’t want, and so let me avoid participating in that,” she added. “I want that deterrence message sent.”

Do you believe the Democrats are planning to prioritize political prosecutions? Definitely Probably Unlikely Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Definitely 98% (53 votes) Probably 2% (1 vote) Unlikely 0% (0 votes)

So basically, the Democrats are the party of finding the crime first and then finding the evidence later.

For all their talk about President Trump and the GOP being lawless and authoritarian, this is textbook tyranny and corruption.

Absent any real roadmap to work with the other party or the White House, the Democrats instead plan to turn Capitol Hill into trial-by-party.

And if this is what they say when they’re on the campaign trail and it behooves them to keep their masks up, imagine what’ll happen when the election is over and they have a reprieve from pretending to care about you and your family.

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