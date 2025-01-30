Dem Party in Michigan Calls for Hanging Trump Supporters 'By the Neck Until Dead' Who Are 'Trying to Make Donald Trump King'

Remember eight years ago, when Democrats decided that a few aggressive statements by Donald Trump constituted inappropriate calls to violence?

Well, that was then, this is now.

Welcome to 2024, when a Democratic Party official not only made comments supporting the lynching of Trump supporters on Facebook, but went on talk radio to vigorously defend them, even though they were taken down.

According to The Midwesterner, a Michigan-based conservative-leaning publication, the comments were made by Lenawee County Democratic Party Chairman Bill Swift from the official party account.

Screenshots of the posts from last week, now deleted, say that “anybody who is trying to make Donald Trump King is a traitor who should be hanged by the neck until dead.”

“We’ve been consistent about this before the election,” Swift wrote in a response. “Presidents are not Kings and anybody trying to make a president a king is a domestic enemy of the Republic and a traitor who deserves the full measure of punishment as outlined in the Constitution of the United States.”

While treason is a crime punishable by death in the Constitution, voting democratically for an eligible candidate for president isn’t punishable by being “hanged by the neck until dead” anywhere in that august document.

Democratic Party in Michigan calls for the hanging of all Trump supporters. Democrats are the party of violence. pic.twitter.com/pCX5U55B8G — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) January 29, 2025

Anyway, this is usually the point in these stories where the posts get deleted, along with the offender’s Facebook and X accounts, LinkedIn profile, and pretty much every trace of his or her life online.

I’m not sure whether to give Bill Swift credit, therefore, for lack of pusillanimity, or to gawk in horror at his absence of common sense and dearth of self-preservation skills.

On Saturday, Swift called into a local show named Talk Back Radio to double down on the content of the posts, saying they were only deleted because others “might do violence to people in our community” because of the posts.

Swift went on to say that he was “outlining a very rational argument” regarding what should be done in the wake of Trump’s inauguration.

He also claimed that Trump supporter Elon Musk had made “a deliberate, very clear, unambiguous Nazi salute” on several occasions during his speech at a post-inaugural rally at the Capital One Center in Washington, D.C.

This has been debunked, but whatever; we’re not dealing with a man playing with a full deck of cards here.

He insisted that Musk “has transformed his social media empire into a right-wing Nazi echo chamber” and the inaugural festivities were “a transformative moment in American history.”

“What we had on Monday was a Nazi rally for our presidential inaugural,” he said.

Swift also went on a longer rant about the supposed nexus of immigration enforcement and Nazism at the highest levels of government.

“We’ve received reports of ICE operating in Lenawee County today. It should be understood that in the context of an illegitimately and unconstitutionally elected insurrectionist president who ran on Nazi rhetoric and who had what was, in effect, a Nazi rally for his presidential inauguration that the agents of ice that are operating in our county today are properly defined as Nazi collaborators,” he continued.

“These Nazi collaborators are unconstitutionally operating within the border of the state of Michigan. Invalid Supreme Court rulings are just that, folks. The necessary moral preconditions for the extra constitutional removal of the President of the United States and any elected official at any level of government who professes support for or who provides material support for this man or his administration have just been met,” Swift added.

“As well, this holds true for the six Supreme Court justices who ruled that presidents are above the law. We’re no longer a constitutional republic. We are a fascist Nazi billionaire oligarchy.”

And then he threatened Trump voters yet again.

“The reason that I am making these statements out there is it’s the last dance for people that have decided that they’re going to embrace or apologize for or ignore what’s happening, this Nazi takeover of our country.”

Now, the best thing that can be said about this nutter is that he’s the chair of the Democratic Party in a county with less than 100,000 people. That’s really about it.

However, for every Democrat still trying to claim the high ground over “rhetoric,” the fact that Bill Swift is still the chair of the local party in good standing tells you all you need to know.

On Jan. 6, 2021, a handful of chaos tourists and hooligans got into the Capitol. A handful of them — we’re constantly reminded, as evidence of eternal conservative perfidy — chanted “Hang Mike Pence!”

They did not know where Mike Pence was. They had no chance of hanging him. They had neither the numbers nor the implements nor anything but angry, vile rhetoric. And they paid for it.

Bill Swift, from the sound of things, is dead serious. He doesn’t have the means to hang Trump supporters — yet. But maybe some unbalanced lib goes out and does the job for him. He’s calling, in no uncertain terms, for the lynching of 77 million Americans unless they repent.

This story has hardly escaped the orbit of Michigan news, even though Swift is still unapologetically ranting about the threat of lynching as a viable avenue to change.

“If anyone is unclear on the change in tone coming out of this pie hole just understand that I’m kind of not that interested in educating, informing, or otherwise reaching out to the folks that see billionaire Nazi salutes at the insurrectionist’s Inaugural celebration and makes excuses or post still pictures of Democrats caught waving,” he said in a Facebook post Monday, according to The National Desk.

“The facts are the fascist facts. You are what you support and uphold,” he added. “You have made your stand. You stand with Nazis. We don’t owe you respect. We don’t owe you explanations.”

These are the values of your liberal political party, America. Horn Guy was a threat to democracy and an insurrectionist. Bill Swift, genocidal hangman wannabe and county Democratic chair, is a non-issue. One can only hope this wannabe Hitler gets a visit from the FBI and Secret Service posthaste.

