Dem Party Posts Video of Biden in Attempt to Own GOP, Move Blows Up in Its Face When Responses Roll In

The Democratic Party’s official Twitter account went down in flames Sunday evening after an army of conservatives deluged one of its sarcastic tweets with a tsunami of pointed retorts.

The virtual armageddon erupted shortly after the Democrats posted a video clip featuring embattled President Joe Biden, who repeated his hollow talking point that the GOP is merely oppositional and doesn’t stand for anything.

“Ask your Republican friends — I mean this sincerely — name me something the national Republican Party is for,” Biden said. “Not a joke.”

The 79-year-old career politician made the remarks on Thursday during the Democratic National Committee’s winter meeting in Washington.

The Democrats’ Twitter account posted the video clip and snarked, “We’ll wait,” along with emojis of crickets to signal Republicans’ supposed inability to respond.

Countless Twitter users fired back, however. Among the things they said Republicans support are secure borders, strong families, lower taxes, less crime, school choice, the Constitution, capitalism, fraud-proof elections, protecting the unborn and energy independence.

For starters: school choice, parental power, energy independence, low taxes, the dignity of work, peace through strength, life, equality of opportunity, individual freedom. — SABC (@sal_sac) March 14, 2022

Domestic energy independence, smaller govt, lower taxes, nuclear family unit, God, borders, law and order, prosperous capitalism, to name a few. — The Devil You Don’t (@desertkev) March 14, 2022

Several users underscored that the GOP backs “America first” policies, including prioritizing citizens over illegal aliens and free speech without partisan censorship.

@TheDemocrats The GOP is for:

-Border Security

-Energy independence

-Stable low inflation

-Restricting government overreach

-Citizens before illegals

-Election integrity

-Free speech on social media w/o targeted censorship

-Actual prosecution of criminals

…for starters… https://t.co/aTLtvinOrB — BKP (@OldenWiser) March 14, 2022

Freedom, independence, equality, borders, strong defensive military, autonomy, free market capitalism, family unit, protecting babies, responsible use of natural resources, “all of the above” energy, fraud-proof elections, one nation under God, with liberty and justice for all. https://t.co/BBawABragw — Lance Olive Freedom (@lanceolive) March 14, 2022

The barrage of replies to the Democrats’ Twitter account continued Monday morning, with the Virginia GOP and many others weighing in.

We can name a few. Republicans are FOR defending the unborn, strong borders, academic excellence in schools, parents’ rights, public safety, energy independence, election integrity. . . And much more. What are Democrats for besides running our country into the ground? https://t.co/JL8cPbZBGu — Virginia GOP (@VA_GOP) March 14, 2022

Just one, Sleepy Joe? Nah, I’ve got several. They’re for:

Energy independence.

Secure borders.

Protecting the unborn.

Cutting taxes.

Individual rights.

School choice.

Peace through strength.

Growing small business.

Protecting elections from being ‘fortified’.

Etc. 🙂 https://t.co/P1jdAC0AkU — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 14, 2022

Republicans are for:

1. Energy Independence (that Biden & the Dems destroyed)

2.Protecing our borders (that Biden & the Dems destroyed )

3.Freedom of speech and the rule of law ( that Biden & the Dems destroyed).

4. We are against:

Communism, which Biden & the Dems are for. https://t.co/TvIUWtIyzo — Hal Gray – Anti-Communist (@HalGray217) March 14, 2022

Uh, the constitution, American exceptionalism, less crime, the police, secure borders, secure elections, a strong military, a baby’s right to live, energy independence, lower taxes, less regulations, smaller government…you know all the things that will make America great again. https://t.co/Eh39aPAIXV — Don’t Blame Me (@I_Vote_Repub) March 14, 2022

It’s comical that the Democrats’ lame attempt to dunk on the GOP backfired spectacularly as a tsunami of biting responses decimated Biden’s specious talking point.

However, there’s nothing funny about the multiple, apocalyptic domestic and foreign crises engulfing the White House right now.

When former President Donald Trump was elected in 2016, Democrats and their media lapdogs screeched nonstop that his brash personality would drag the United States into World War III.

Now, we’re seemingly on the cusp of such a nightmarish scenario, and Biden is passing the buck while he’s apparently asleep at the wheel.

