Dem Party Posts Video of Biden in Attempt to Own GOP, Move Blows Up in Its Face When Responses Roll In

 By Samantha Chang  March 14, 2022 at 10:23am
The Democratic Party’s official Twitter account went down in flames Sunday evening after an army of conservatives deluged one of its sarcastic tweets with a tsunami of pointed retorts.

The virtual armageddon erupted shortly after the Democrats posted a video clip featuring embattled President Joe Biden, who repeated his hollow talking point that the GOP is merely oppositional and doesn’t stand for anything.

“Ask your Republican friends — I mean this sincerely — name me something the national Republican Party is for,” Biden said. “Not a joke.”

The 79-year-old career politician made the remarks on Thursday during the Democratic National Committee’s winter meeting in Washington.

The Democrats’ Twitter account posted the video clip and snarked, “We’ll wait,” along with emojis of crickets to signal Republicans’ supposed inability to respond.

Countless Twitter users fired back, however. Among the things they said Republicans support are secure borders, strong families, lower taxes, less crime, school choice, the Constitution, capitalism, fraud-proof elections, protecting the unborn and energy independence.

Several users underscored that the GOP backs “America first” policies, including prioritizing citizens over illegal aliens and free speech without partisan censorship.

The barrage of replies to the Democrats’ Twitter account continued Monday morning, with the Virginia GOP and many others weighing in.

It’s comical that the Democrats’ lame attempt to dunk on the GOP backfired spectacularly as a tsunami of biting responses decimated Biden’s specious talking point.

However, there’s nothing funny about the multiple, apocalyptic domestic and foreign crises engulfing the White House right now.

When former President Donald Trump was elected in 2016, Democrats and their media lapdogs screeched nonstop that his brash personality would drag the United States into World War III.

Now, we’re seemingly on the cusp of such a nightmarish scenario, and Biden is passing the buck while he’s apparently asleep at the wheel.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
Conversation