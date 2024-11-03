Share
The man got into a shootout with police about 20 minutes after the initial attack, according to local news reports.
The man got into a shootout with police about 20 minutes after the initial attack, according to local news reports. (Bruce Leighty / Getty Images)

Dem Policy Harms Jews Again as Anti-Semitic Shooter Said to Be an Illegal Biden/Harris' DHS Allowed In

 By Ole Braatelien  November 3, 2024 at 6:30am
The gunman who randomly opened fire on a Jewish man in Chicago, Illinois, last week was an illegal immigrant who had been released into the U.S. last year, the New York Post reported.

Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22, entered the U.S. illegally in March 2023 — a migrant from Mauritania in West Africa.

Upon capture by the Department of Homeland Security, Abdallahi didn’t appear to have a criminal or terrorist history, so he was released and sent away with a future court date, sources told the Post.

Fast forward one year.

Abdallahi, 22, opened fire on a 39-year-old Jewish man walking to the synagogue the morning of Oct. 26.

He didn’t say a word before firing, CWB Chicago reported.

Police said Abdallahi left and returned 20 minutes later, firing on officers while reportedly yelling “Allahu Akbar,” which means “God is the greatest,” in Arabic.

Cops put him down quickly, and Abdallahi was charged with six counts of attempted murder and eight other felonies.

Have Democrats betrayed the Jewish people?

The charges did not include any hate crimes.

To be determined a hate crime, police would need to confirm the motive, something they couldn’t immediately do because of the alleged shooter’s incapacitating injuries, CWB Chicago reported.

WARNING: The following videos contain images that some may find disturbing.

Related:
Democrat Mayor Not Happy After Float of Kamala Harris Chained to Trump Truck Makes It Into Local Parade

As for the Jewish victim, he survived with a shoulder injury and was released from the hospital that same day.

Democratic Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a statement on the incident, but it didn’t sit well with Chicago’s Jewish community.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his loved ones from this weekend’s shooting incident that took place in Rogers Park,” Johnson said in a statement on social media platform X.

“All Chicagoans deserve to feel safe and protected across the city. There is more work to be done, and we are committed to diligently improving community safety in every neighborhood,” he said.

Chicago’s Jewish Community Relations Council was quick to criticize Johnson.

“You failed to identify that the victim was a Jewish man, in a densely populated Jewish neighborhood, going to synagogue for Shabbat morning prayers,” the group posted on X.

“What will it take for you to acknowledge the Jewish community?”

Conversation