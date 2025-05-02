Share
Dem Politician Who Had 'Seed... for Next Generation' Arrested in Sickening Child Sex Sting

 By Jack Davis  May 2, 2025
A Georgia Democrat who ran twice for state office was among 19 people arrested in a sting designed to arrest individuals who sought to have sex with children.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office identified Carl Sprayberry, 32, as one of the 19 people arrested, according to WTVM.

“These predators will travel from near and far to victimize your children,” a statement from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office said, according to WAGA-TV. “We take these crimes against children very seriously.”

In a Facebook post related to Sprayberry’s 2020 campaign, DemXMedia wrote that Sprayberry “has that seed that is the key to creating a better planet for the next generation.”

In 2024, when seeking a state Legislature seat, his campaign website said he was “looking to restore sanity to the state legislature.”

Sprayberry was charged with trafficking a person for labor servitude according to the Georgia Gazette. WAGA listed the charge as human trafficking.

Earlier this year, Sprayberry called for the death of President Donald Trump.

“It takes a sick individual to want to take away a right that a child has — and the freedom and the safety and the comfort that a child has — to bring harm to these children,” Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman said, according to WTVM.

“There were no children at harm at all in this,” said Brian Johnston, Georgia Bureau of Investigation special agent in charge.

Johnson said that “had we not been there as law enforcement working in an undercover capacity, these very same perpetrators that were arrested would have been talking to our children in our community, and they would have been talking about sexual acts and meeting up for sexual acts and exchanging pornography.”

“An operation like this takes months to prepare,” District Attorney Don Kelly said. “Protecting our children from these kinds of predators is one of the most important things that we can do both as law enforcement and as prosecutors.”

“These are folks who acted,” Kelly said, according to WRBL.

“They went to a specific location to meet a child, often times to exchange money for sexual activity,” he said.

Countryman said the bottom line of the sting is that parents need to monitor the online behavior of their children, according to WTVM.

“I can’t stress enough for the parents — please monitor your children and what they do on the computers,” he said.

“It’s OK to be a nosey parent. Know who they’re speaking with because we’re not going to stop until they stop preying on our kids.”

