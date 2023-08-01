A Democratic pollster said Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s low approval rating was “warning time” for the 2024 presidential campaign, adding that his message was “just not working.”

Only 39 percent of registered voters who responded to a New York Times/Siena Poll approved of Biden’s job performance, compared to 54 percent who disapproved, while 43 percent of the voters had a favorable view of Biden, compared to 54 percent who had an unfavorable view. Biden was tied with former President Donald Trump at 43 percent in the poll.

“That Times poll had Biden’s approval at 39%, which, you know, I’ve been at this business a long time, that is very low, that’s warning time,” Doug Schoen, who worked for former President Bill Clinton, told Fox News host Martha MacCallum. “That means that his message is just not working.”

Biden currently has a 38.3 percent approval rating on the economy compared to a 57 percent disapproval rate, according to the RealClearPolitics average, while 34.2 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of inflation with 63 percent disapproving.

Biden’s age and health have also raised concerns. He awkwardly mumbled during his July 18 meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and also suffered multiple falls, including one on June 1 during the Air Force Academy commencement.

Biden previously had a fall on his bike while in Delaware, stumbled while climbing the stairs of Air Force One and had a near-fall down the stairs of Air Force One on May 19 during his trip to Japan for the G7 summit. Biden now takes a different set of stairs onto the VC-25 used as Air Force One, among other concessions to his age.

