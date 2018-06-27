SECTIONS
Dem Rep. Adam Schiff Tweets About Dictator, Gets Told ‘Shut Up’

By Erin Coates
June 27, 2018 at 2:16pm
Rep. Adam Schiff was told to “shut up” by an aide of the recently re-elected Turkish president after Schiff told people not to congratulate Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan won 52.51 percent of the vote, after 97.7 percent of the votes were counted, and was re-elected for his second 5-year term in office early Monday morning, CNN reported.

“Turkey has decided to take the side of growth, development, investment, enrichment and a reputable, honorable and influential country in all areas in the world,” Erdogan said.

He added, “I would like to congratulate our nation once again. This has been another test of democracy and we have passed this test successfully.”

Schiff, however, tweeted that the re-election of Erdogan “is another reminder that democracy is under assault worldwide.”

“Erdogan ‘won’ reelection in Turkey this weekend only by decimating the opposition through arrests, violence and squashing freedom of the press,” Schiff posted. “Turkey’s descent into autocracy is another reminder that democracy is under assault worldwide. DO NOT CONGRATULATE.”

Ibrahim Kalin, an advisor and spokesman for Erdogan, responded to Schiff in his own tweet on the subject, Zero Hedge reported.

“President Erdogan certainly does not need YOUR @RepAdamSchiff congratulations,” he said. “Turkish people have spoken. You need to shut up.”

Other Twitter users agreed with Kalin’s view on Schiff’s comments.

According to CNN, about 59 million people were eligible to vote in the Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday and the election had a 90 percent turnout rate.

“Turkish society is very engaged with democracy. If you look at the turnout rates its almost 90%. Under the leadership of our president, the ruling party will be working further to strengthen democracy,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut  Cavusoglu said.

Rep. Schiff is known for his continuous opposition against U.S. President Donald Trump. He was also the author of the Democratic “rebuttal memo” on the surveillance of the Trump campaign in 2016.

