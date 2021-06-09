There are several civil wars brewing within the Democratic Party.

One is the escalating tug-of-war between the few remaining moderates, such as Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, and the far-left radicals, such as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Another rift has developed between the party’s vocal pro-Palestinian cabal and the pro-Israel faction, which is alarmed by the increasing anti-Semitism on the left.

Rep. Brad Sherman of California, who is Jewish, on Monday condemned Hamas’ rocket attacks on Israel in May, calling them a “war crime.”

Sherman made the remarks during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The hearing discussed the State Department’s request for $58.5 billion for its fiscal 2022 budget.

Sherman condemned the terrorist group Hamas for firing rockets at Israel in the latest clash between the warring Mideast neighbors.

Hamas, the militant Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip, claims it’s fighting to liberate Palestine from Israeli occupation.

“Hamas has fired 4,500 rockets into Israel for the sole purpose of killing as many civilians as possible,” Sherman told Blinken, according to Fox News. “Every one of these rockets was a war crime.”

The congressman followed up by asking if Blinken would replenish Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system with the billions the State Department is asking for in its 2022 budget.

Has the Democratic Party turned on its Jewish voters? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 99% (354 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

Sherman explained that the Iron Dome “saved countless Israeli civilian lives and also, countless Palestinian lives by helping bring this fight to a more speedy conclusion.”

He added that while fortifying Israel’s missile defense system “won’t bring the criminals to international justice,” it can help “prevent those crimes in the future.”

Blinken assured Sherman that the Biden administration is “committed” to replenishing the Iron Dome.

Sherman’s defense of Israel comes as some Democrats slammed Israel and accused it of being the aggressor in its latest clash with the Palestinians.

Last month, Omar suggested that the White House should not subsidize Israeli defense because of its role in the recent violence in Gaza.

“It would be appalling for the Biden administration to go through with $735 million in precision-guided weaponry to [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu without any strings attached in the wake of escalating violence and attacks on civilians,” Omar said in May.

She then appropriated the Black Lives Matter motto by declaring that “Palestinian lives matter.”

Rep. @Ilhan Omar: “It would be appalling for the Biden Administration to go through with $735 million in precision-guided weaponry to Netanyahu without any strings attached in the wake of escalating violence and attacks on civilians.” pic.twitter.com/wCbMQxMx59 — Alex Ward (@AlexWardVox) May 17, 2021

The Muslim congresswoman has repeatedly blamed Israel for the ongoing tensions between the two parties.

“Israeli air strikes killing civilians in Gaza is an act of terrorism,” Omar tweeted on May 10.

“Palestinians deserve protection. Unlike Israel, missile defense programs, such as Iron Dome, don’t exist to protect Palestinian civilians.”

Israeli air strikes killing civilians in Gaza is an act of terrorism. Palestinians deserve protection. Unlike Israel, missile defense programs, such as Iron Dome, don’t exist to protect Palestinian civilians. It’s unconscionable to not condemn these attacks on the week of Eid. https://t.co/vWWQfMqBkT — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 10, 2021

Omar’s fellow far-left “squad” members Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib have also vociferously advocated for the Palestinians over Israel, a longtime U.S. ally and the only democracy in the region.

“We stand in solidarity with the Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem,” AOC tweeted in May.

“Israeli forces are forcing families from their homes during Ramadan and inflicting violence. It is inhumane and the US must show leadership in safeguarding the human rights of Palestinians.”

We stand in solidarity with the Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem. Israeli forces are forcing families from their homes during Ramadan and inflicting violence. It is inhumane and the US must show leadership in safeguarding the human rights of Palestinians. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 8, 2021

Tlaib also blamed Israel for the recent clashes in Gaza.

“I see some who were silent as Palestinians were ripped from their homes and tear gassed in their holiest mosques now finding their voices — to stand with the Israeli gov as airstrikes leave Palestinian children dead,” tweeted the Muslim congresswoman, whose parents are Palestinian immigrants.

“Where are your voices when Palestinians are under threat?”

I see some who were silent as Palestinians were ripped from their homes and tear gassed in their holiest mosques now finding their voices – to stand with the Israeli gov as airstrikes leave Palestinian children dead. Where are your voices when Palestinians are under threat? — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) May 11, 2021

This episode illustrates the changing dynamics of today’s increasingly radical Democratic Party.

For decades, most Jewish Americans voted for Democrats because of the party’s unwavering support for Israel.

That has shifted dramatically in the past couple of years. Now, many high-profile Democrats openly prioritize the needs of Palestinians over Israelis.

Of course, what’s noteworthy about this trend is that today’s Democrats spend most of their time valiantly fighting on behalf of everyone — except for Americans, that is.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.