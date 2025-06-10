Dem Rep Who Called Herself an Illegal Backtracks, Now Says She's Legal and Blames Her Dad for Being a Liar

In yet another reminder that illegal-immigration activists are feckless traitors, Democratic Rep. Kaohly Her of the Minnesota House of Representatives recanted her claim that she’s an illegal alien and threw her dad under the bus in order to save her own skin.

The treachery unfolded Monday after Her declared she was an illegal alien in a bid to manufacture public sympathy for her pet project, which is illegal immigration.

During a debate Monday on the Minnesota House floor, Her tearfully whined: “I am illegal in this country. My parents are illegal here, in this country. I tell you this story because I want you to think about who it is that you are calling illegal.”

“My family was just smarter in how we illegally came here. We had more privileges and more ability, which is why we came here in that way,” Her confessed.

🚨Democrat State Rep Kaohly Vang from Minnesota just admitted while on live television that she is an illegal alien. I’m tagging @DHSgov @ICEgov so everyone can help notify them to go arrest her and deport her out of the country. pic.twitter.com/8N7x3K66xP — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) June 9, 2025

Her later confessed to the Minnesota Reformer that she exaggerated her background in order to “inspire empathy in her Republican colleagues, who were about to vote to take away state-funded health care for adults in Minnesota without permanent legal status.”

In other words, the Democrat was trying to gaslight Minnesota taxpayers into continuing to fund free health care for illegal aliens.

However, the stunt blew up in Her’s face, as critics demanded she be deported and investigated for voter fraud.

In response to the firestorm, Kaohly Her quickly backtracked, insisting she and her parents are American citizens.

Her told the Minnesota Reformer she’s a refugee from Laos who moved to the U.S. when she was 3 years old.

Her said her parents became U.S. citizens when she was in middle school. Because Her was a minor at the time, she automatically became a citizen when her parents were naturalized.

Her then sold her dad down the river by admitting he committed fraud in order to expedite the asylum process by doing the following:

Her’s father falsely claimed he was a refugee.

While working at the U.S. consulate, he illegally processed his own family’s paperwork to rush approval.

He falsely claimed he was related to a friend who worked at USAID (United States Agency for International Development).

It’s obvious Her threw her dad under the bus in order to deflect personal responsibility from his immigration fraud.

However, Her’s statements cast doubt on the legitimacy of her role as a Minnesota state representative, which requires U.S. citizenship.

While confessing that her family obtained citizenship under false pretenses, Her shamelessly played the victim card.

“[A]s somebody who’s been marginalized because of who I am my whole life, I never want to do that to somebody else,” she sniffed.

The bottom line is, Kaohly Her committed a major unforced error with her initial claim that she’s an illegal alien, then with her absurd backtracking.

She inadvertently exposed how foreign nationals abuse the asylum process by making false claims of refugee status in order to gain U.S. residency and citizenship.

CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS FOLKS ? 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 An Undercover pretending to be asylum seeker walks into NY Roosevelt Hotel and is offered free room and taxpayer funded flight anywhere— with no ID. pic.twitter.com/zgrk6C0yTA — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) October 20, 2024

Her also spotlighted how migrants lie about having family members in the United States in order to expedite their bogus asylum claims.

Nearly all claims of asylum in the USA are fraudulent.

– Fewer than 15% of claims are granted, according to a study by the Federal Govt of FY2008-2019. pic.twitter.com/tl0GrjdZbH — ~~datahazard~~ (@fentasyl) October 28, 2024



Even if it ultimately turns out that Her is a legitimate U.S. citizen, her false statements — both on the Minnesota House floor and preceding her election — are unethical and unbefitting a state legislator.

At the very least, Her should be removed as a Minnesota House representative.

Meanwhile, thanks for proving President Donald Trump‘s point that the U.S. immigration process is broken and needs a major overhaul!

