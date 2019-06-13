Dem Rep. Calls Pro-Life Colleagues ‘Sex-Starved Males’ on House Floor

California Democratic Rep. Norma Torres caused a stir on the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday with comments about “sex-starved males” that drew an immediate response by a Republican congressman.

The comments came as members of the House were debating the language of the 2020 Health and Human Services spending bill, the Washington Examiner reported.

During her remarks, Torres said, “Mr. Speaker, it is tiring to hear from so many sex-starved males on this floor talk about a woman’s right to choose.”

Rep. @NormaJTorres: “It is tiring to hear from so many sex-starved males on this floor talk about a woman’s right to choose.” Full video here: https://t.co/Or3WK3Qr4H pic.twitter.com/iPv0W7SB4q — CSPAN (@cspan) June 12, 2019

It was then that rumblings could be heard from Republican lawmakers.

Torres attempted to say something else but was immediately stopped and Republican Rep. Rob Woodall of Georgia was given permission to comment on Torres’ statement.

“I would just like to ask my friend if she would like to change her last statement,” Woodall said.

Torres accepted the request and responded by saying if it “pleases my colleague on the other side,” she would withdraw her statement about “sex-starved” males.

The words were withdrawn and Torres continued her speech.

Torres said she was “tired” of being “counseled” on the House floor and in committees on her right to “avoid pregnancies before they become pregnancies.”

“It is unfortunate that that is something that continues to be denied to American women, day in and day out, on this floor,” she said.

Torres added, “Contraception for women is not something that should be debated here,” the Examiner reported.

The 2020 Health and Human Services spending bill hasn’t come without its fair share of controversy, especially as the abortion debate continues to heat up in America.

The Examiner reported Torres’s remarks were in response to statements by Republican Rep. Ross Spano of Florida, who said the spending bill could end up weakening pro-life protections.

These include protection for doctors and nurses who do not want to perform abortions due to their own conscience or religious beliefs, the Examiner reported.

