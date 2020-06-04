Democrats are opportunists, and they will seize upon any emergent topic or event, apolitical or otherwise, to reach potential voters.

We saw it happen early with the coronavirus pandemic, which they downplayed until it became apparent the rampant spread of the disease was ripe to use as political ammunition against President Donald Trump and Republicans.

They have gleefully pounced on Trump at every turn, shamelessly using dead Americans and the resulting downturn of a robust economy to posture for votes.

We’ve seen their opportunism on display with all matters of race, color and religion over the years, and now they have even dug in amid the nation’s current civil unrest.

Democrat Eliot Engel, who represents New York’s 16th Congressional District, on Tuesday paid a visit to his district, where people had gathered to express concerns about their neighborhood and the death of George Floyd while in police custody last week in Minneapolis.

There was just one small problem with Engel’s appearance at the event, where people were cleaning up after a riot: A microphone caught him explaining why he was really there, and it wasn’t for solidarity with his fellow citizens.

Engel apparently hoped to use the event for his campaign and became frustrated that he had to wait in line for his turn to speak.

“If I didn’t have a primary, I wouldn’t care,” the Democrat said as he spoke to Ruben Diaz Jr., who is the Bronx borough president.

“Don’t do that to me,” Diaz responded. “We’re not gonna do this. We’re not politicizing. Everybody’s got a primary, you know? I’m sorry.”

Our cameras were rolling as @RepEliotEngel asked BP @rubendiazjr if he could speak at a press event this afternoon and was heard saying “if I didn’t have a primary I wouldn’t care.” (Cont…) @News12BX pic.twitter.com/7IeK5PgeNg — Kurt Semder (@KurtSemder) June 2, 2020

The exchange was caught on a nearby microphone from New York’s News 12 The Bronx and went viral online.

Engel, of course, has offered an explanation and an apology for the comment.

He told NY1 reporter Emily Ngo he showed up to his district because he “cares deeply” about the struggles of New Yorkers.

.@RepEliotEngel responds after he’s heard seeking a turn to speak at a presser and saying if he didn’t have a primary, he wouldn’t care 1/3: “In the context of running for re-election, I thought it was important for people to know where I stand, that’s why I asked to speak. … — Emily Ngo (@emilyngo) June 2, 2020

“… Of course I care deeply about what’s happening in this country, that’s what I wanted to convey. I love the Bronx, grew up in the Bronx and lived here all my life,” @RepEliotEngel continues in his statement. 2/3 — Emily Ngo (@emilyngo) June 2, 2020

“I would not have tried to impose on the Borough President if I didn’t think it was important,” @RepEliotEngel concludes in his statement. 3/3 — Emily Ngo (@emilyngo) June 2, 2020

But despite Engel’s apology, his comments appear to show a Democrat attempting to use an unfortunate situation for his constituents in order to bolster his standing with them.

Edward-Isaac Dovere, a reporter for The Atlantic, posted on Twitter that Tuesday was the first time Engel had checked in on his community since the coronavirus began to devastate its residents in March.

Eliot Engel made it back to his district today for the first time in months. Here’s what he said about speaking at an event about the unrest in the Bronx: “If I didn’t have a primary, I wouldn’t care.”https://t.co/nAwJklMesQ — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) June 2, 2020

While Republicans are often portrayed as callous, cold and calculated politicians, Engel is the latest to expose what truly motivates Democrats, and that is obtaining power.

The Democrat joined an event in which his community was expressing concern over events much larger than a congressional campaign, and the first thing he thought to speak about when he thought no one was listening was an election.

Do you think Democrats will pay a price for their handling of the country's current turmoil in November?

While New Yorkers are concerned about cleaning up after looting and rioting in their communities after the events of this week, Engel apparently cares only about the continuity of his political career.

Democrats show again and again that their primary concern is serving their own interests and winning elections.

After his viral comments, it appears voters might be poised to oust Engel.

Politico reported Engel’s primary opponents are consolidating in order to defeat him.

Jamaal Bowman, who is Engel’s biggest threat in the June 23 primary, told Politico that Engel’s comment was “disgusting,” among using other adjectives.

“It just exemplifies and shows everything we already knew,” Bowman said. “To say if I didn’t have a primary I wouldn’t care, it captures everything not just wrong with him but the political system.”

