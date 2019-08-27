Dem Rep. Cohen Wears 'Make Russia Great Again' Hat on MSNBC, Makes Incoherent 'Obstruction' Argument

Democrat Congressman Steve Cohen has made quite the career of making a clown of himself.

The representative from Memphis, Tennessee, might be best known lately for munching grotesquely on a bucket of fried chicken in the House of Representatives to protest Attorney General William Barr’s refusal to appear before House Judiciary Committee’s kangaroo court.

But on Tuesday morning, Cohen outdid even himself in harebrained logic — and threw in another stupid stunt to boot.

In an interview with “MSNBC Live,” Cohen tried to argue that President Donald Trump is “obstructing justice” by using the federal court system to defy Judiciary Committee Democrats and their chairman, New York’s Jerrold Nadler.

On Monday, according to The Hill, Nadler filed a motion asking a court to enforce a subpoena the committee had issued to former White House counsel Don McGahn.

McGahn, under White House instructions, spoke to investigators for former special counsel Robert Mueller during the investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, but the White House has resisted his testifying to Congress, according to The Hill.

Interviewed Tuesday by MSNBC’s Morgan Radford, Cohen said that means Trump is guilty of “obstruction of justice,” even if he’s participating in the justice system to do it.

“McGahn’s our most important witness. He was a witness to obstruction of justice, and the fact that he’s been obstructed from appearing before us is even more obstruction of justice,” Cohen said, in a marvel of circular reasoning.

“This president now does things in the open, transparently. … What he’s doing in suggesting that witnesses not comply with requests for appearances to testify and/or for documents is really obstruction. And he’s using the courts to do it in a legal way, but it’s still obstruction.”

So, using the courts to do things in a “legal way” is “obstruction” to Democrats like Cohen.

They’re still fixated on the idea of “collusion” – even after the Mueller report found no evidence of collusion, and even after the former special counsel’s own pathetic appearance before two House committees in July proved to the American people once and for all that the case was empty.

Cohen topped off his own incoherent case by donning a “Make Russia Great Again” hat.

“I just want to show you what’s happening in America,” he said. “Make Russia great again.”

“Oh, my word,” Radford responded. “OK.”

That’s not at all what’s happening in America, and it’s a good chance Cohen is both intelligent enough to know it and deceptive enough not to admit it.

(This is the guy who likened the Trump family to criminals like Al Capone back in December 2016. If Trump were a murdering mobster, there’s a pretty good chance it would have come out some time in the primary or general election process.)

The reality is, the “collusion” hoax is gone. No matter how much Democrats pinned their hopes on an illusory accusation, it’s not going to get Trump out of office.

But with an economy humming — and at least the possibility that major trade problems with China could be resolved soon — Democrats are reduced to picking at the frayed threads of a conspiracy that never happened.

And sending clowns like Cohen out to talk to MSNBC to pretend that a president using the American court system in a battle with Congress constitutes an affront of some kind to the Constitution.

As stupid stunts go, the hat was even worse than the chicken.

