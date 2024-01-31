Dem Rep Cori Bush Reveals Her Legal Situation Is Even Worse Than it First Seemed: 3 Different Entities Are Investigating

Cori Bush, one of the members of the so-called far-left “squad” of House Democrats, is the target of a Department of Justice criminal investigation, The Western Journal reported Tuesday.

Later the same day, the Missouri Democrat said in a statement to Axios that she was also facing investigations from the Federal Election Commission and House Ethics Committee, apparently over the same issue — allegations of illegal spending by her campaign on security services.

“I can confirm that the Department of Justice is reviewing my campaign’s spending on security services,” Bush said in the statement.

She also said that she was “fully cooperating in this investigation” and that she had only “used campaign funds as permissible to retain security services.”

Bush also said that Cortney Merritts, the man she paid $62,000 to in 2022 for security services — and then married in February, 2023 — had “extensive experience” in personal security and “is able to provide the necessary services at or below a fair market rate.”

Bush claimed that, in addition to the House Ethics Committee, DOJ and FEC, the Office of Congressional Ethics had already dismissed the case against her, and that she expected the three investigations currently open to end in a similar fashion.

Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman first broke the news in a post to X Tuesday morning.

🚨BREAKING NEWS — THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT is conducting a criminal probe into @CoriBush, according to six sources familiar with the investigation. The Justice Department subpoenaed the House Sergeant at Arms for records relating to the misspending of federal security money.… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 30, 2024

“BREAKING NEWS — THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT is conducting a criminal probe into @CoriBush, according to six sources familiar with the investigation,” Sherman posted. “The Justice Department subpoenaed the House Sergeant at Arms for records relating to the misspending of federal security money.”

Will Republicans gain House seats in November? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (369 Votes) No: 7% (29 Votes)

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, Bush has spent over $750,000 of government funds on security in less than two full terms as in Congress.

Bush’s husband Cortney Merritts, whom she married last year, worked as a security guard for her and was paid more than $60,000 of those funds while working for her re-election campaign in 2022, the New York Post reported last February.

“In addition to getting biweekly $2,500 checks from Cori Bush for Congress, Merritts was also reimbursed $2,359.59 for ‘gas and travel expenses’ by the campaign,” the Post reported.

Merritts, however, has not had a private security license since 2012, Fox News reported last year, despite that being a requirement of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

His LinkedIn profile — which does not appear to have been maintained in some time — says that he’s the owner of Vetted Movers and does not mention security services. The Facebook page for Vetted Movers has not been posted to in over five years.

Moreover, Bush also paid $225,281.80 to PEACE Security for personal protection during the same period, as well as an additional $50,000 to a Nathaniel Davis for security services, according to campaign records cited by Fox.

Axios noted that the multiple investigations could spell trouble for Bush in an election year, particularly given that she is facing a “well-funded primary challenge from local prosecutor Wesley Bell.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.