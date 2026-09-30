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LaMonica McIver speaks on the Global Black Economic Forum Stage during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture® presented by Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 4, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Commentary
LaMonica McIver speaks on the Global Black Economic Forum Stage during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture® presented by Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 4, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Dem Rep Facing 17 Years in Prison for Assaulting ICE Agent Says She 'Made the Decision to Get Pregnant'

 By C. Douglas Golden  September 30, 2026 at 6:27am
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Well, you can’t blame her for lack of trying.

Rep. LaMonica McIver, you may remember, is the New Jersey Democrat who is facing up to 17 years in prison thanks to an alleged assault on Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers outside Delaney Hall in Newark last year.

Last month, an appeals court rejected her attempt to have the charges thrown out. Her lawyers claimed that her actions were protected under the Speech or Debate Clause of the Constitution.

I was unaware that this constituted protected speech or debate, but you can’t blame her for trying:

McIver is still appealing, the New Jersey Monitor reported, although this is all on video and two judges on the three-judge panel — one appointed by Donald Trump, the other Joe Biden — said that her actions were “unambiguously non-legislative.”

Was this an attempt to avoid jail time?

Neither is getting pregnant, but that appears to be her latest grift to get out of jail.

In one of the most naked attempts to manufacture sympathy I can remember in quite some time, the 40-year-old McIver made it very clear that she was with child on Tuesday — in spite of several announcements in the past.

“People might find it crazy that even though I’m facing 17 years in prison, I made the decision to get pregnant. But, at the end of the day, this is something I couldn’t let be consumed by this administration,” she wrote on X.

“I refuse to let them take my joy or my future.”

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You’ve got to love the black-and-white photograph. Could she not have taken a video of her sobbing quietly to go along with it? That would have been stellar.

This, by the way, wasn’t her announcement of her pregnancy. In fact, she did this in May, including a statement from her congressional office:

“I am so excited to be welcoming a new baby to our family this fall. This moment is filled with so much joy for my family and me. Being a mom is one of the greatest joys of my life, and I am grateful that my family is growing,” said McIver. She continued, addressing the Trump DOJ’s ongoing case against her, “I have been clear that this case will not keep me from doing my job, and it will not keep me from living my life. I will keep fighting against this administration’s cruel agenda and for a better world — that’s what moms do for our babies, and it is what I have always done for my community.”

This wasn’t by chance, either. In a piece she wrote for Elle Magazine, she said that she needed in-vitro fertilization to conceive due to a prior surgery for fibroids.

Apparently, that didn’t drum up the kind of public sympathy she was hoping for, so she turned to posting sad-looking photos of herself to keep her story going viral. How did that go?

Uh, not so well:

When even Nancy Mace is dunking on you, it’s time to give it up.

McIver is facing serious consequences for a serious action. She is now choosing to bring life into this world which may also bear the brunt of those consequences.

It doesn’t help her cause that the act was both unnecessary and caught on video, although this being a blue state, perhaps she gets off easy. Judging by the fact that she’s desperate enough to post stuff like this, however, I’m pretty sure she’s aware things ain’t looking good.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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