Amid the chaos that was Congress on Saturday, one progressive member of the House made things so much more chaotic by stoking a political blaze.

Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York was pictured pulling a fire alarm in the Cannon Office Building. Bowman’s office promptly apologized for any difficulty the incident caused once the images started going viral.

“Congressman Bowman did not realize he would trigger a building alarm as he was rushing to make an urgent vote,” a Bowman representative said in a statement. “The Congressman regrets any confusion.”

Statement from Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s office: “Congressman Bowman did not realize he would trigger a building alarm as he was rushing to make an urgent vote. The Congressman regrets any confusion.” https://t.co/BAn3nG2f82 — Nicholas Brown (@News_By_Nick) September 30, 2023

BREAKING: Capitol police release photo of Jamaal Bowman pulling the fire alarm. pic.twitter.com/XpUoEu9lU4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 30, 2023

House Administration Committee Chair Republican Rep. Bryan Steil of Wisconsin said the matter is under investigation, according to Fox News.

“Rep. Jamal Bowman pulled a fire alarm in Cannon this morning. An investigation into why it was pulled is underway,” Steil said in a statement.

Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulled the fire alarm in the Cannon building this afternoon and interrupted the official proceedings of the House as Republicans worked to keep the government open. I’m calling on the DOJ to prosecute him using the same law they used to prosecute J6… pic.twitter.com/KlXjwVrkc1 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 30, 2023

Jamaal Bowman just committed an actual crime https://t.co/6vgGVrvkwU pic.twitter.com/BhvSCSwCac — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 30, 2023

There was an alert to Capitol police officers to locate him, I’m told. — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) September 30, 2023

“NY Democrat Jamaal Bowman literally pulled a fire alarm to stall and prevent our efforts to force a vote to keep the federal government open. Pathetic. Criminal investigation needs to happen,” Republican Rep. Nick Langworthy of New York said, according to the New York Post.

Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York slammed Bowman for the incident.

This is the United States Congress, not a New York City high school. To pull the fire alarm to disrupt proceedings when we are trying to draft legislation to AVERT A SHUTDOWN is pathetic…even for members of the socialist squad. https://t.co/hcqD7hOcDr — Office of Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (@RepMalliotakis) September 30, 2023

“This is the United States Congress, not a New York City high school. To pull the fire alarm to disrupt proceedings when we are trying to draft legislation to AVERT A SHUTDOWN is pathetic…even for members of the socialist squad,” Malliotakis wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Democrat Rep Jamaal Bowman reportedly just violated 18 USC 1512(c)(2), interruption of an official proceeding. Here’s what happened. https://t.co/UJDdgGnoRC — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 30, 2023

🚨In a desperate attempt to buy leftists more time to further destroy our country and prevent us from funding the government, it appears Rep. Jamaal Bowman may have been caught red-handed on camera falsely pulling a fire alarm and causing evacuations. He should be charged and… https://t.co/nDjGTOZQBU — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) September 30, 2023

The alarm was pulled shortly after House Republicans said they would push a stopgap funding bill to a floor vote in hopes of averting a government shutdown.

According to The New York Times, the bill passed 335-91, attracting 209 Democrats and 126 Republicans in support. The bill did not include funding for Ukraine, which had been in various Senate versions of continuing resolutions needed to keep government office open Monday.

As of Saturday afternoon, it was unclear if the Senate would approve the House bill. The federal government was due to run out of the authority to spend money at midnight Saturday as the fiscal year comes to a close.

