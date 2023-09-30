Share
Dem Rep Jamaal Bowman Admits to Pulling Fire Alarm Before Critical Vote – Report

 By Jack Davis  September 30, 2023 at 12:57pm
Amid the chaos that was Congress on Saturday, one progressive member of the House made things so much more chaotic by stoking a political blaze.

Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York was pictured pulling a fire alarm in the Cannon Office Building. Bowman’s office promptly apologized for any difficulty the incident caused once the images started going viral.

“Congressman Bowman did not realize he would trigger a building alarm as he was rushing to make an urgent vote,” a Bowman representative said in a statement. “The Congressman regrets any confusion.”

House Administration Committee Chair Republican Rep. Bryan Steil of Wisconsin said the matter is under investigation, according to Fox News.

“Rep. Jamal Bowman pulled a fire alarm in Cannon this morning. An investigation into why it was pulled is underway,” Steil said in a statement.

Should Bowman be charged?

“NY Democrat Jamaal Bowman literally pulled a fire alarm to stall and prevent our efforts to force a vote to keep the federal government open. Pathetic. Criminal investigation needs to happen,” Republican Rep. Nick Langworthy of New York said, according to the New York Post.

Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York slammed Bowman for the incident.

“This is the United States Congress, not a New York City high school. To pull the fire alarm to disrupt proceedings when we are trying to draft legislation to AVERT A SHUTDOWN is pathetic…even for members of the socialist squad,” Malliotakis wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The alarm was pulled shortly after House Republicans said they would push a stopgap funding bill to a floor vote in hopes of averting a government shutdown.

According to The New York Times, the bill passed 335-91, attracting 209 Democrats and 126 Republicans in support. The bill did not include funding for Ukraine, which had been in various Senate versions of continuing resolutions needed to keep government office open Monday.

As of Saturday afternoon, it was unclear if the Senate would approve the House bill. The federal government was due to run out of the authority to spend money at midnight Saturday as the fiscal year comes to a close.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
