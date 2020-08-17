Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California said Saturday that President Donald Trump should be removed from office using the 25th Amendment.

During an MSNBC interview, Waters objected to Trump’s comments acknowledging that questions have been raised about whether Sen. Kamala Harris of California, the presumptive Democratic vice presidential candidate, might not meet the citizenship qualifications for president.

“I have no idea if that’s right,” Trump said Thursday, according to Fox News.

To Waters, those were fighting words.

“The president of the United States of America is unbelievably divisive. The president lies. He’s pitting people against each other, going back to the old birther argument that they attempted to use against Obama,” she said, referring to the controversy over whether former President Barack Obama was in fact a citizen and eligible for the presidency.

“This is a president that is the most deplorable human being that I have ever encountered in my life. And he’s undermining our democracy. We cannot take any more of this president,” said Waters, who has insisted Trump be impeached from the first moments of his presidency.

🔷Mad Maxine is calling for Section 4 of Amendment 25 to remove President Trump! 🔷Take a look at this woman and tell me if she’s even human! pic.twitter.com/MJVuvJCRrA — 🌻🩺Destiny, RN, BSN🩺🌻 (@Destiny3650) August 16, 2020

While attacking Trump, Waters said attacking someone is wrong when Trump does it.

“This president is not only attacking the person that was just appointed or selected by Biden to be his vice president, and he is not hesitant to do it. This man has no shame. The name-calling, he called her nasty, on and on and on. I don’t know how much more the American people can take,” she said.

Waters then said that issues related to whether the Postal Service can handle the volume of mail the upcoming election will generate and Trump’s comments opposing mass mail-in voting mean he should be removed from office.

“As a matter of fact, when you couple that with what he’s doing, undermining our democracy, tearing up our post office, I believe that it is time for Section 4 of Amendment 25 to be put in place and his cabinet should send to Nancy Pelosi, the speaker, as identified in the Constitution, that this man should be removed from office,” Waters said.

“Section 25 should be put in place,” she insisted, referring to the 25th Amendment, which outlines a process for removing an incapacitated sitting president.

“He is dangerous. He is tearing up, again, this country, undermining our democracy. And I want to tell you something, I’m getting more complaints about what he’s doing to the post office than I have on any other issue in my district. He cannot have our post office. He cannot do this. we’ve got to stop him,” she said, according to Breitbart, which posted a clip of the full interview.

Democrats have claimed that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is out to gut the Postal Service ahead of the election. On Sunday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows noted that Democratic claims are nothing more than fear-mongering, according to Fox News.

“This will all go away because what we are seeing is Democrats are trying to use this to their political advantage,” Meadows said.

Meadows told CNN Democrats are pushing a “narrative that’s not based on facts” and that sorting machine removal that has become a big deal in Washington is routine, according to USA Today.

“There’s no sorting machines that are going offline between now and the election,” Meadows said. “That’s something that my Democrat friends are trying to do to stoke fear out there. That’s not happening.”

Many on Twitter pushed back at what Waters had to say.

“They need their medicine, their groceries, they need their disability & social security checks!” Pretty positive the USPS doesn’t handle most these. Paper checks? Who is still getting paper checks? Groceries are by companies like Shipt who handle it themselves. — Zaggs (@Zaggs) August 16, 2020

Wait, if Democrats are so cocky and confident that Joe Biden is going to win, why is Mad Max pulling this stunt? https://t.co/Q3FNUQ3mMn — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 16, 2020

But Waters insisted to MSNBC that Trump needs to be removed based upon fears of what might take place.

“I’m not even supportive of just having a hearing. I want to have an injunction against the president based on all the actions that he has taken that is so obvious that it is political, that he is trying to destroy the post office because he believes that mail-in voting, absentee voting will defeat him and he will do anything,” Waters said, according to Breitbart.

“It was referred to by one of my friends as the ‘scorched earth’ approach. This president will do anything to try and stay in office. So I think we need to get right to the court with an injunction. I will be talking with the speaker about that today. He has demonstrated that he is undermining the democracy,” she said.

“It is in defiance of the Constitution and I want him to be stopped. I don’t think a hearing is enough. I think that we need to go directly to the courts and try to get an injunction against any more movements by him,” Waters said.

