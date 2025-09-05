Dem Rep Reveals She Doesn't Know What a 'Constituent' Is and Struggles to Use Google

I’d like to thank Democratic Rep. Yassamin Ansari of Arizona for publicly admitting that she 1) doesn’t know what the word “constituent” means in the sense of electoral politics and 2) does not know how to use Google.

You’d think she’d be embarrassed to admit these things. After all, I don’t think I was even in middle school — much less Congress — before I knew what it meant. Similarly, everyone save for maybe a few Neil Postman-worshipping luddites knows how to use Google.

But apparently, Ansari doesn’t know either — and not only that, she doesn’t “give a s***” about what anybody thinks about it when asked on Capitol Hill on Thursday.

The trail of offending remarks began after Rep. Ansari visited Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Eloy Detention Center in Arizona, where she talked about how she had “many constituents who are trapped inside Eloy.”

I suppose we can spot her the loose definition of “trapped,” although “detained” is probably a better way of putting it when illegal immigrants or deportable noncitizens are in ICE custody. However, “constituents” is a hard sell for a variety of reasons:

Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) admits to committing treason by representing interests of illegals in her capacity as a representative of the House. She calls illegals her “constituents” and is aiding and abetting their crimes against the US. That’s treason.pic.twitter.com/7dRiRifyeJ — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 31, 2025

Time to clear this up. Speaking Thursday during a media briefing on Capitol Hill, conservative outlet the Daily Caller asked if this included those without legal status.

“So, I didn’t realize this was such a controversy until the right-wing media started attacking me for using the word,” Ansari told reporters, then proceeded to make the issue worse.

“So, I googled the word ‘constituent.’ The definition of constituent is somebody who is part of a community,” she continued.

“It doesn’t matter what their legal status is; if somebody is an asylum seeker, if somebody has a heart, if somebody is a U.S. citizen, if somebody lives in the community, I represent them.”

“Constituent does not mean voter,” Ansari continued.

“I don’t care if these — if none of these individuals can vote for me. I don’t give a s***.”

Stay classy, Phoenix:

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

🚨 “I don’t give a SH*T”: Rep. Ansari (D-AZ) says she wants taxpayer dollars to go to illegal immigrants (who she refers to as her *constituents*)@AndiNapier pic.twitter.com/Ox1TMYO2tn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 4, 2025

I’d be mortified enough to admit to the world that I didn’t know what “constituent” meant, much less that I had to Google it. But, when you take a look at the Googernet, or whatever the kids are calling it these days, it turns out she doesn’t know how to use that, either:

The first thing that you’ll notice is that “part of a community” is not one of the definitions of the word. One can either be part of a whole or be a voting member of an organization and have the power to appoint or elect (if it’s being used as an adjective) or be a member of an area which elects a representative to a legislative body or a component part of something (noun).

In this case, we know what it means by context.

In this case, “constituent” clearly means “voter,” not just a component part of the human race that may have resided in her district illegally. She knows that, and I’m pretty sure she knows how to use Google.

What’s offensive is the fact that she thinks this is the best way to get herself out of the jam she created by saying what she really thinks.

