Two tweets sent out this week by Democratic Rep. Val Demings of Florida prove that self-awareness is not her strong suit.

Demings, widely considered a contender to be Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, sent out a tweet calling President Donald Trump’s decision to start holding rallies again “in Florida and elsewhere … irresponsible and selfish” in light of an upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

The president’s plan to hold mass rallies in Florida and elsewhere as we experience a resurgence in COVID cases is irresponsible and selfish. https://t.co/G6tdqua70c — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) June 11, 2020

Just four days earlier, however, Demings did not seem to see “mass rallies” as a threat to the republic:

I joined a ‘Healing and Hope’ rally last night to speak with our community as America grieves. pic.twitter.com/s5oQKkVYOZ — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) June 8, 2020

Because Demings attended a rally that received the seal of approval from the left, it seems unlikely that she will face accusations of being “irresponsible and selfish” any time soon.

Her double standard is the latest example of Democrats and their supporters refusing to play by the same set of rules they imposed on everyone else in the wake of coronavirus.

In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, Democrats imposed strict social distancing guidelines, which included bans on in-person religious services and mass gatherings.

However, as protests popped up all around the nation following the death of George Floyd, those restrictions suddenly became irrelevant. Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri had the perfect take in a letter to the Department of Justice:

“Now, after two weeks of nationwide protests, no uncertainty remains. Many jurisdictions across the nation are imposing extraordinarily strict caps on religious gatherings — such as restricting religious gatherings to 10 or fewer people — even as those jurisdictions allow thousands of people to gather closely in protests. States cannot allow one but prohibit the other.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had a similar analysis that he shared in a speech on the Senate floor on Tuesday:

“A month ago, small protest demonstrations were widely condemned as reckless and selfish. Now, massive rallies that fill entire cities are not just praised, but in fact, are called especially brave because of the exact same health risks that brought condemnation when the cause was different.”

All of these remarks came before Demings sent out her tweet on Thursday criticizing Trump for daring to hold a rally just like the one she attended.

It would have been bad enough for Demings or any other Democrat to call Trump “selfish” for wanting to hold a rally in light of the support they have given to the George Floyd protests. The fact that Demings’ Twitter account shamelessly shows her attending a rally is just icing on the cake.

Sadly, it seems like Democrats are throwing freedom of speech and the right to assembly, guaranteed by the First Amendment, under the bus as they work feverishly to stop the president from winning re-election.

The Biden campaign has started an initiative to crack down on “misinformation,” the left’s favorite code word for speech they disapprove of, on Facebook. Now, Demings, who could very well become Biden’s running mate, wants to prevent Trump from holding his signature campaign rallies, an instrumental part of his campaign strategy.

Democrats apparently believe that by depriving the Trump campaign of the ability to use social media or hold rallies, they can easily defeat the Republican ticket in 2020.

The double standards espoused by Democrats in the wake of coronavirus prove that they care very little about public health. All they care about is power. And they don’t care how foolish they look implementing the double standards in order to achieve it.

