Dem Rep Says Quiet Part Out Loud About Who Is Really in Charge of Checks and Balances in America

Democratic Rep. Kweisi Mfume of Maryland should really brush up on the U.S. Constitution, in particular the part about the branches of government and their functions.

He might learn something the rest of the country learned in the fifth grade — that the executive, legislative and judicial branches were designed by the Founders to ensure no single branch obtained too much power.

Mfume fumed during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday after two IRS whistleblowers accused the Department of Justice of obstructing justice. He claimed it was the job of the DOJ, FBI and IRS to provide “checks and balances.”

“I don’t like these attacks on the Department of Justice, the FBI, the IRS as if they are somehow anti-U.S. agencies,” Mfume said.

“Those agencies keep this democracy in check,” he continued. “They provide the checks and they provide the balances.”

Please go read the Constitution. It’s not the job of the DOJ, FBI, or IRS to “keep democracy in check” or to “provide the checks and the balances.” @RepKweisiMfume said the quiet part out loud. This is how President Biden’s allies view the job of the DOJ. pic.twitter.com/ahF5dlKKNB — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) July 19, 2023



Conservative commentator Greg Price, who shared the clip on Twitter, offered a solid take on Mfume’s inane comments.

“Think about what he just said. In his mind, and the minds of most Democrats, we’re not a constitutional republic with three branches of government accountable to the people,” Price wrote. “We should instead be ruled by un-elected bureaucrats and intelligence agencies who do their bidding.”

Price concluded, “Mfume just completely epitomized everything that is wrong with our government.”

Others also piled on and informed the former NAACP president about the structure of the U.S. government, which was not intended to be run by rogue bulldogs who do not answer to voters.

Last time I checked, I don’t recall ever seeing anything in the Constitution about DOJ/FBI/IRS existing to “keep Democracy in check” and “provide the checks and the balances,” but at least the Dems are finally being honest about who really runs things in the DC Swamp. https://t.co/z3hq1SDCSr — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 19, 2023

At almost every Congressional hearing now, House Dems indignantly complain when FBI is criticized, insisting the Bureau is noble and central to the integrity of our country. They do the same whenever the CIA or NSA are mentioned. These agencies are Dems’ political allies. https://t.co/auAblqIAx6 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 19, 2023

The three branches of government: DOJ, FBI, and IRS https://t.co/wAjfeOvHKC — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) July 19, 2023

The ugly truth is that many Democrats likely support the complete and total politicization of federal agencies.

Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that an indictment is coming his way in relation to a DOJ investigation into the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

This means that a former president and the odds-on favorite to win the Oval Office again in 2024 will face a third indictment this calendar year.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s formerly crack-addicted, tax-dodging son who has been credibly accused of participating in a bribery scheme while his father was vice president is a regular visitor at the White House.

Will the DOJ, FBI and IRS keep him in check?

