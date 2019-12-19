Dem Rep Switching Parties: Many Dems Don't Think America Is the Greatest Country in the World

After nearly three years of left-wing chatter, a Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted Wednesday night to support two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Voting almost exclusively along party lines after six hours of debate, the House leveled against the president noncriminal charges of “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress” to the tune of 230 and 229 respective votes in favor, Politico reported.

As was expected in light of sharply divided national polls, however, Wednesday’s culmination of impeachment theatrics is quickly proving to be a disaster for members of the Democratic Party, who are already feeling the blowback — and not just in the polls.

According to MSNBC political correspondent Garrett Haake, the deeply partisan process has even led one Democrat — Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, who voted against both articles of impeachment — to rethink his very faith in the party’s devotion to the American ideal.

With rumors swirling in recent weeks that Van Drew may formally decide to change his party affiliation mid-term, Haake on Tuesday tweeted he had asked Van Drew what, if anything, the freshman representative shared ideologically with the Republican Party aside from a distaste for the ongoing impeachment proceedings.

Support for the value of “American exceptionalism” was Van Drew’s answer.

The New Jersey Democrat, having ridden into office on a staunch anti-Trump platform and a less-than-historic blue wave in the 2018 midterm elections, reportedly told Haake the party’s behavior since retaking control of the House in January has led him to realize “many” Democrats no longer believe America to be the greatest nation on earth.

At the time, Van Drew hadn’t officially taken his leave of the party but, as Haake wrote in a follow-up tweet, “that’s not something you say about your colleagues if you plan to stay.”

The freshman representative announced his controversial defection following a White House meeting with the president Thursday, according to USA Today.

If ever a divorce over irreconcilable differences was actually advisable, it would be in a case like this.

So while Van Drew didn’t explicitly confirm he’s leaving the Democratic Party, that’s not something you say about your colleagues if you plan to stay. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) December 17, 2019

Van Drew may just now be waking up to it, but heartland America has known since long before the radical American left’s hostile takeover of the Democratic Party that this was the direction it was moving in.

It certainly wasn’t Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren or Reps. Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who introduced progressives to dangerously anti-American sentiment or divisive cultural deconstructionism.

The Democratic Party and the leftist counter culture have been primary agents in the intentional fraying of America’s social fabric since long before I — or even Van Drew — was ever born.

Trump’s presidency has merely served as a catalyst for those agents to become completely unhinged, forsaking all decency or respect for America’s legal foundations.

Regardless, congratulations to Van Drew for waking up and smelling the coffee.

It seems the left brewed the pot a bit too strongly this time — and a bunch more people across the country are waking up to that same smell.

