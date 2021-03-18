Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California scrambled to effectively blame former President Donald Trump on Wednesday for a killing spree in the Atlanta metro area in which six Asian women were murdered in massage parlors.

Apparently, reminding people of the origins of pathogens and illnesses now equates to incitement of homicide. Not long after eight people, including the Asian women, were killed at three businesses in Georgia, Lieu was already shamelessly blaming the former president on Twitter.

“One year ago, we had a former President and White House officials inflaming hate against Asian Americans. Some elected officials continue to use ethnic identifiers in describing the virus, which adds fuel to the hate. If you are one of those officials, please stop,” he tweeted.

The former President inflamed discrimination against Asian Americans by using racist phrases like Kung Flu. I urge any officials who continue to use ethnic identifiers to describe the virus to please stop doing so. You are adding fuel to the fire of hate.#IAmNotAVirus https://t.co/k3RdCWChyZ — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 17, 2021

“The former President inflamed discrimination against Asian Americans by using racist phrases like Kung Flu. I urge any officials who continue to use ethnic identifiers to describe the virus to please stop doing so,” Lieu added. “You are adding fuel to the fire of hate.”

Lieu also joined CNN to share his indignation.

Rep. Ted Lieu on the racist rhetoric fmr. Pres. Trump and his allies used to describe the pandemic: “For any elected officials who still wants to use ethnic identifiers in describing this virus I urge you to please stop. You are hurting the Asian American community.” pic.twitter.com/nOW2gOw7OV — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) March 17, 2021

Trump, of course, constantly reminded the American people that the Chinese communist government allowed its COVID-19 outbreak to become an international pandemic, and that was apparently without precedent in the minds of leftists who complain about terms such as “China virus,” “Chinese coronavirus,” “Wuhan virus” or even the oh-so-insensitive “Kung Flu.”

Although we don’t yet know the exact origin of the early coronavirus infections, we do know what was responsible for unleashing it on the world: authoritarian communism.

The Chinese regime allowed international flights out of Wuhan up until Jan. 23, well after public health officials were reportedly aware that they were dealing with something deadly and contagious.

More than a year later, life is different almost everywhere — but not in Wuhan.

That city now looks like a block party, if you believe videos coming out of China.

Here in this country, hundreds of thousands of people have perished while untold millions have had their mental health tested. Additionally, we learned in 2020 that Democrats view the Bill of Rights as a revokable license and that some of the party’s foot soldiers — teachers unions — don’t actually care about students.

Democrats like Lieu blamed Trump for the coronavirus, and he appropriately reminded people whose fault it really was.

Trump was assigned blame as millions of American kids lost a year of their lives to sterile distance learning and prolonged isolation. Some of those kids have turned to suicide, while others have fallen between the cracks and may never catch up. Trump tried to open the schools, while Democrats kept them closed.

“Kung Flu” or any other name variants for the Chinese communist virus are the least of this country’s worries, and anyone who would take that or another phrase and use it to end innocent lives was already lost.

Inconveniently for Lieu, there is nothing demeaning about naming contagious illnesses after the regions in which they were born. It’s a practice that has gone on for generations in the medical community. Ask those who hail from the Zika Forest or Uganda’s West Nile, or who calls the banks of the Ebola River home.

Have some nicknames for the coronavirus been insensitive? Apparently yes, according to some people.

Did Trump’s terminology get six women killed in Georgia? Absolutely not. The suspect in the Georgia murders, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, told investigators that he killed those women to cessate his own apparently uncontrolled sexual urges.

Trump’s only crime was he that irked the left almost from day one of the pandemic by reminding many Americans of the origin of all their pain. Trump made sure to tell Americans that communist China’s government created their grief, and Democrats such as Lieu couldn’t and still can’t stand that so many people believe him.

