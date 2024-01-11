Dem Rep Triggered by Nancy Mace's Attack on Hunter Biden After POTUS' Son Walks Out

Republican firebrand Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina sent a withering rebuke Hunter Biden’s way on Wednesday. Mace’s comments resulted in Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas scolding Mace for using words she said were reserved for those of a different party and race.

It was that kind of a contentious day Wednesday after Hunter Biden, who has refused to respond to a congressional subpoena, made a very public appearance in the committee room where the House Oversight Committee was meeting.

Mace erupted, as shown in a video posted to X.

“My first question is who bribed Hunter Biden to be here today? That’s my first question. Second question, you are the epitome of white privilege. Coming into the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a Congressional subpoena to be deposed. What are you afraid of? You have no balls to come up here,” Mace said.

.@RepNancyMace: “Who bribed Hunter Biden to be here today? That’s my first question. Second question, you are the epitome of white privilege…what are you afraid of? You have no balls to come up here…” pic.twitter.com/Wd9WbMP5bJ — CSPAN (@cspan) January 10, 2024

“I think that Hunter Biden should be arrested right here right now and go straight to jail,” Mace said after an interruption.

“Our nation is founded on the rule of law and the premise that the law applies equally to everyone no matter what your last name is,” she said as other voices tried to interrupt her, before Committee Chair Rep. James Comer of Kentucky allowed Republican Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona to speak.

“Are we gonna continue on with this blatant interruption? This is absurd and inappropriate,” Biggs said. “I intend to give my statement. I don’t intend to have anybody interrupt it. I’m not gonna interrupt your statements. I think you should have decorum and courtesy and don’t act like a bunch of nimrods.”

Do you agree with Nancy Mace? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (525 Votes) No: 1% (6 Votes)

Mace later finished her comments to Hunter Biden, according to The Hill.

“It does not matter who you are, where you come from or who your father is or your last name. Yes, I’m looking at you Hunter Biden as I’m speaking to you: you are not above the law at all,” she said, adding, “you [broke the law] so flagrantly, you showed up on the Hill on the Senate side the day of that congressional subpoena to defy it and spit in the face of this committee. That’s what you did.”

“The question the American people are asking us is, what is Hunter Biden so afraid of? Why can’t you show up for a Congressional deposition? You’re here for a political stunt. This is just a PR stunt to you, this is just a game you are playing with the American people. You’re playing with the truth.”

She wrapped up her comments by saying, “You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes.”

Later in the hearing, after Hunter Biden walked out of the room, Crockett, a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, took Mace to task, according to a video posted to X.

“I just can get over the gentlelady from South Carolina talking about white privilege,” Crockett said.

“It was a spit in the face, at least of mine as a black woman, for you to talk about what white privilege looks like, especially from that side of the aisle,” she said.

.@RepJasmine responds to @RepNancyMace‘s ‘white privilege’ comment: “I can’t get over the gentle lady from South Carolina talking about white privilege. It was a spit in the face, at last of mine, as a black woman, for you to talk about what white privilege looks like.” pic.twitter.com/1nqguqZ5GV — CSPAN (@cspan) January 10, 2024

“So let me tell you something. Y’all don’t know what white privilege looks like,” she said.

Last month, Crockett called Oversight Committee Republicans “idiots” and “a**holes” for launching an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, according to The Hill.

On Wednesday, Mace responded to Crockett’s criticism by saying she was a ranking member of the Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee and takes “great pride as a white female Republican to address the inadequacies in our country,” according to The Hill.

Mace noted that in her district “rich and poor is literally black and white, black versus white on most days.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is literally the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one, 248 years of American history will have finally come to an end — ended by wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a simple Western Journal membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.