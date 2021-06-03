Charges of hypocrisy flew across social media after the news broke that Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri spent more than $30,000 on private security in the first quarter of 2021 alone, while at the same time promoting the idea of defunding the police.

A report from the Daily Caller revealed that Bush, who used her campaign cash to pay for private security, also dipped into taxpayer money to hire security.

Bush spent $880 on security provided by RSAT Security Consulting LLC on Feb. 19, according to a House Disbursement report. The Daily Caller reported that RSAT “is led by a team with ’50+ years of experience across national security, energy security, police, and military security operations.'”

Bush’s campaign committee also reported in its quarterly filing for January through March that she spent more than $30,000 on security services.

The charges include $5,000 on Jan. 21, $7,743.75 on Feb. 17, $5,000 on Feb. 25, $5,812 on Feb. 26, and $7,456.25 on March 15 — to list a few.

Many on Twitter reacted with raised eyebrows.

@CoriBush. After hearing about this Webster’s announced they plan to put your mug next to the word ‘hypocrite’ so people will get a clear ‘picture’ of the word.#DemocratsAreDestroyingAmerica#DemocratsAreCriminals#DemocratsAreCorrupt#Democratshttps://t.co/PuRE2ZAXME — David Henderson (@Henderson3579) June 2, 2021

@CoriBush why were you spending taxpayer money on private security while simultaneously fighting to defund police? Sounds like you don’t think the rest of us should be safe, too. — Patrick (@PMC713) June 2, 2021

.@JoeBiden and other #Democrats like Rep. Cori Bush would take a crowbar to the American tradition of equal protection under the law. She Wants To ‘Defund The Police’ But Spent Taxpayer Money On Private Security For Herself https://t.co/gXaUm01Gj8 via @dailycaller — Stephen Waters (@sbwTweet) June 2, 2021

Can’t tell if Democrats are more Pathetic or Hypocritical… What say you?? Rep. Cori Bush Wants To ‘Defund The Police’ But Spent Taxpayer Money On Private Security For Herself https://t.co/nKegNWhxpf via @dailycaller — GuysForTrump (@GaysForTrumpFL) June 2, 2021

Bad yes, surprise no. If you’re not an expert hypocrite, you’re not a Democrat, especially one in Pelosi’s posse. Media yawn, ignore. Rep. Cori Bush Wants To ‘Defund The Police’ But Spent Taxpayer Money On Private Security For Herself https://t.co/hUe1pJqWTu via @dailycaller — I Dare Say (@MajorinTexas) June 2, 2021

Bush has been a strong advocate for defunding the police.

She issued a statement supporting a proposal by Democratic St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones to defund the police when it passed a Board of Estimate and Apportionment vote in April.

Our communities wouldn’t have needed to spark a national movement to save Black lives if America weren’t racist AF. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) May 2, 2021

“Today’s decision to defund the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is historic. It marks a new future for our city,” Bush said in her statement.

“For decades, our city funneled more and more money into our police department under the guise of public safety, while massively underinvesting in the resources that will truly keep our communities safe,” she said.

“But even as more and more money has gone into policing, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department continues to be the deadliest police force in the nation, year after year — all while violence in our communities continues to skyrocket.”

