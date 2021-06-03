News
Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol on April 22, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Dem Rep Who Wants to Defund the Police Spent $30,000 on Own Private Security

Jack Davis June 2, 2021 at 5:52pm

Charges of hypocrisy flew across social media after the news broke that Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri spent more than $30,000 on private security in the first quarter of 2021 alone, while at the same time promoting the idea of defunding the police.

A report from the Daily Caller revealed that Bush, who used her campaign cash to pay for private security, also dipped into taxpayer money to hire security.

Bush spent $880 on security provided by RSAT Security Consulting LLC on Feb. 19, according to a House Disbursement report. The Daily Caller reported that RSAT “is led by a team with ’50+ years of experience across national security, energy security, police, and military security operations.'”

Bush’s campaign committee also reported in its quarterly filing for January through March that she spent more than $30,000 on security services.

The charges include $5,000 on Jan. 21, $7,743.75 on Feb. 17, $5,000 on Feb. 25, $5,812 on Feb. 26, and $7,456.25 on March 15 — to list a few.

Many on Twitter reacted with raised eyebrows.

Bush has been a strong advocate for defunding the police.

She issued a statement supporting a proposal by Democratic St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones to defund the police when it passed a Board of Estimate and Apportionment vote in April.

“Today’s decision to defund the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is historic. It marks a new future for our city,” Bush said in her statement.

“For decades, our city funneled more and more money into our police department under the guise of public safety, while massively underinvesting in the resources that will truly keep our communities safe,” she said.

“But even as more and more money has gone into policing, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department continues to be the deadliest police force in the nation, year after year — all while violence in our communities continues to skyrocket.”

