Dem Rep Wants To Refer Trump for 'Crimes Against Humanity' for Supporting Drug Cuomo Calls Promising Too

Over the weekend, a Democratic lawmaker from Ohio said she intends to make a prosecutorial referral to the International Criminal Court for President Donald Trump for “crimes against humanity” after he continued to advocate for the use of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, at a news briefing on Monday, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he planned to talk to Trump that afternoon about sending more supply of the drug to the Empire State because doctors are seeing “positive” results in coronavirus patients using it.

During the coronavirus task force’s daily briefing at the White House on Saturday, Trump highlighted that the Food and Drug Administration issued emergency authorization for hydroxychloroquine for use to combat COVID-19.

“I hope it’s going to be a very important answer,” the president said. “We’re having some very good things happening with it, and we’re going to be distributing it through the Strategic National Stockpile.”

He added that the federal government has currently secured 29 million doses, but more was on the way.

TRENDING: Ben Carson Delivers Dose of Coronavirus Hope: 'Looks Like It's Moving Much Faster Than Anybody Thought'

“And I hope they use the hydroxychloroquine, and they can also do it with Z-Pak, subject to your doctor’s approval, and all of that,” Trump said. “But I hope they use it because I’ll tell you what: What do you have to lose?”

CNN’s @JDiamond1 asks President Trump why he ‘promotes’ Hydroxychloroquine. Trump: “I want to save lives. I don’t want it to be in a lab for the next year and a half as people are dying all over the place… only CNN would ask that question. Fake News.” pic.twitter.com/41nQfPMHFZ — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 5, 2020

Ohio state Rep. Tavia Galonski, a senior advisor to the Joe Biden presidential campaign, tweeted in response to the president’s remarks she planned to make a criminal referral to the International Criminal Court at The Hague in the Netherlands.

“I can’t take it anymore,” she tweeted on Sunday. “I’ve been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow. Today’s press conference was the last straw. I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one.”

I can’t take it anymore. I’ve been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow. Today’s press conference was the last straw. I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one. https://t.co/XQin24gqY4 — Rep. Tavia Galonski (@RepGalonski) April 6, 2020

In a second tweet, the state rep called on “every lawyer that ever did any work on the international level to contact” her so they could “suit up” together against Trump.

Galonski may not have gotten the memo that attacking Trump for advocating the use of hydroxychloroquine is a talking point that if it ever had any efficacy has long since passed.

I need every lawyer that ever did any work on the international level to contact me at jtb1666@aol.com immediately. When we worked on international custody cases we had a cadre of lawyers working on the case. Suit up! https://t.co/pkmF4cWGIQ — Rep. Tavia Galonski (@RepGalonski) April 6, 2020

RELATED: Dem. Chicago Mayor Violates Social Distancing for Utterly Disgraceful Reason - She Needed Her Hair Done

The facts on the ground are trouncing this Democratic media narrative.

Cuomo conceded as much at a news conference on Monday. When asked about the use of the drug, his rhetoric was at first guarded until he finally acknowledged “positive” results are being seen in patients who take hydroxychloroquine.

“We’ve allowed usage of the hydroxychloroquine with azithromycin pack in hospitals at their discretion,” the governor responded at first to a reporter’s question in what seemed like an attempt to split the difference between recognizing reality and appeasing those who hate the drug because Trump has called for its use.

Cuomo then went on to say New York has placed a 14-day limit on use of the drug just to guard the supply on hand, but if the federal government sent more, he would lift the ban.

Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo: asking federal government to increase hydroxychloroquine supply because there is some evidence that it appears to be workinghttps://t.co/PvaC51IjLY pic.twitter.com/oQXW00sA7t — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 6, 2020

He then inched closer to acknowledging the drug’s apparent effectiveness.

“The tests in the hospital, they’re too short a period of time to get a scientific report,” Cuomo said. “Hospital administrators, doctors want to have a significant data set before they give a formal opinion. Anecdotally, you’ll get suggestions that it has been effective. But we don’t have any official data yet from a hospital or a quote-unquote study, which will take weeks if not months.”

A reporter followed up seeking clarification. Was the governor saying the use of hydroxychloroquine was “promising, but not conclusive” in COVID-19 patients?

“There has been anecdotal evidence that it is promising,” Cuomo said. “That’s why we’re going ahead.”

He offered the caveat that those with who have certain pre-existing conditions or are using other medications may not be able to use hydroxychloroquine.

“But anecdotally, it’s been positive,” Cuomo reiterated.

The governor even paused to write a note to himself to follow up with Trump regarding sending more hydroxychloroquine.

To summarize: The Democratic governor from the state that has been by far the hardest hit by the coronavirus wants Trump to send more hydroxychloroquine because it’s being used to positive effect, but Galonski wants to refer the president to The Hague for advocating its use.

As reported last week, Dr. Stephen Smith, founder of the Smith Center for Infectious Diseases and Urban Health in East Orange, New Jersey, said the remarkable results he is seeing in his coronavirus patients using a combination of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin marks the “beginning of the end” of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smith found that among his 72 patients treated with the combination, none had to be placed on a ventilator.

Do you think this state representative's remarks will hurt her politically? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 95% (212 Votes) 5% (11 Votes)

Similarly, Dr. Anthony Cardillo of Los Angeles told KABC-TV on Sunday that he has been prescribing hydroxychloroquine in combination with zinc for the most severely ill COVID-19 patients with astounding results.

“Every patient I’ve prescribed it to has been very, very ill and within 8 to 12 hours, they were basically symptom-free,” Cardillo said. “So clinically I am seeing a resolution.”

Maybe a referral to The Hague should go the other way around. Galonski, by trying to score political points against Trump, is the one committing crimes against humanity by spreading misinformation when the truth can be literally a matter of life and death.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.