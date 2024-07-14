Share
Commentary

Dem Representative Calls Trump 'the Devil' Hours After Assassination Attempt

 By Michael Austin  July 14, 2024 at 2:36pm
Share

Trump Derangement Syndrome has yet again reared its nasty head only one day after an assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump’s life.

Of course, as is often the case with TDS, this isn’t coming from some random fringe actors on social media.

It’s coming from a sitting state representative in the Democratic Party.

The man in question, Colorado state Rep. Steven Woodrow, posted the following on X (of which a screen shot was taken before being taken down) Saturday just after former President Donald Trump was shot.

During the shooting at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, a bullet struck Trump’s ear, per the Associated Press. Two were killed — the shooter and an attendee — and two others were critically injured.

Trending:
2nd Celeb Pointed To in Matthew Perry's Death, Described as Walking Pharmacy

Should Woodrow’s fellow representatives remove him from the legislative body?

“The last thing America needed was sympathy for the devil but here we are,” Woodrow wrote.

Woodrow appears to have deleted his account shortly thereafter.

According to the Denver Gazette, fellow Denver Democrats promptly condemned Woodrow’s post.

“This is a regrettable tweet and @coloradodems condemn it,” said Shad Murib, chair of the Colorado Democratic Party.

Woodrow wasn’t the only TDS-riddled leftist to take to social media shortly after the assassination attempt.

Related:
Congressman Accuses Biden of Sending 'the Orders' After Trump Shooting Causes Bloodbath

A shocking number of leftists spent Saturday night and Sunday lamenting the fact that the Trump assassination attempt was not successful.

This sentiment is best exemplified by the streamer Steven Kenneth Bonnell, who goes by Destiny.

Destiny is a popular political commentator representative of the young American progressive left.

Just look at what he had to say about the shooting.

If you want to take any lesson from all that has transpired over the last few days, let it be this:

When the left tells you who they are, believe them.

They want your candidate dead. They think Trump’s policies — reasonable, mainstream, conservative policies — are akin to Hitlarian authoritarianism.

They don’t hate Trump because Trump’s rough around the edges.

They hate Trump — and want him dead — because they hate you.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




2nd Celeb Pointed To in Matthew Perry's Death, Described as Walking Pharmacy
Dem Representative Calls Trump 'the Devil' Hours After Assassination Attempt
Court Orders City to Pay Woman Over $31,000 After She Was Punished for Controversial Election Sign
Photo Shows What Secret Service Agent Did During Rally Attack, And It Wasn't Protecting Trump - 'Disgraceful'
New Report Shows Police Interaction with Trump Shooter Seconds Before Attack as Situation Gets Crazier
See more...

Conversation