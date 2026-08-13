Share
News
In an aerial view, a farmer applies a pre-emergent herbicide to a recently-planted corn field on May 7, 2026, near Mason City, Iowa.
In an aerial view, a farmer applies a pre-emergent herbicide to a recently-planted corn field on May 7, 2026, near Mason City, Iowa. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Dem Running for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Says Farming 'Isn't That Hard' and Claims Farmers Barely Work

 By Jack Davis  August 13, 2026 at 5:57am
Share

An old video clip has resurfaced to haunt the Democratic candidate for secretary of agriculture in Iowa.

In a 2021 video clip, Chris Jones said farmers are wealthy individuals who do not work very much, according to a video posted to X by Iowa Field Report.

“A lot of this grain farming now, it’s not that hard. They’re only working a few weeks out of the year,” he said.

“These farmers might be industrious, and they might be ingenious, and you know all these other adjectives you want to say about it, but the truth is, you know, a lot of them are millionaires,” Jones added.


“They’re really wealthy guys. They’re making three times as much as the average Iowan,” he said, before repeating his contention that farmers do not need to work much.

“And a lot of this grain farming now, it’s not that hard. They’re only working a few weeks out of the year,” he said.

Iowa Field Report said that elsewhere in the 2021 interview, Jones called Iowa farmers “wealthy, older white guys.”

The comment brought a response from Republican rival Mike Naig.

“If you think farming ‘isn’t that hard,’ and farmers only work a few weeks a year, you have no business being Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture,” Naig posted on Facebook.

“Iowa farmers deserve respect, not insults,” he said.

Iowa Field Report later posted on Facebook that the comment was “not a one-time slip.”

Related:
CNN's Harry Enten Dumps Cold Water on Dems' Senate Hopes: They Have a 'Math Problem'

“Jones has also written that Iowa thanks its farmers ‘at every turn’ like that’s a problem, and posted that farmers who care about their bottom line and their neighbors’ water safety ‘begs for regulation,’” the post said.

“Pair that with a platform that includes higher taxes on ag inputs, new farming mandates, and eliminating ethanol, and you’ve got a candidate who doesn’t just look down on Iowa agriculture — he wants to reshape it,” the post read.

The site for the Scott County Democrats said Jones is a “water quality advocate and former research engineer who retired in 2023 from the University of Iowa’s IIHR (Institute of Hydraulic Research), where he specialized in water science.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




New Report Says Chinese Cameras Used in Naval Assets Secretly Sent Data to Communist Country
Report: Hollywood Stars Rethinking Getting Involved in Politics, Expert Says Voters 'Tired of Celebrities Telling Them How to Think'
Military Identifies 2 Soldiers Killed in Texas Helicopter Crash Earlier This Week
Breaking: Luigi Mangione Confesses to Assassinating Health Care CEO, Pleads Guilty to Murder
Female Suspect in WWII Memorial Defacement Arrested, Jeanine Pirro Announces Felony Charges
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , ,

Conversation