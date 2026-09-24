Rules for thee, but not for me.

The party that polices speech seems to have quite a vocabulary when the cameras are off, as Alaska Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola proves, according to an article published Wednesday by The New York Times.

Peltola will face off against the incumbent, Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, in just over a month, but the people who helped her to the dance do not have the most flattering things to say about her conduct.

Four former staffers told the Times they heard Peltola use an anti-homosexual slur that rhymes with “maggot” on several occasions. She would also use a word to indicate an acute lack of intelligence that starts with an “r.”

Peltola also blasphemed against one of the left’s most sacred institutions, Planned Parenthood. While serving in the House of Representatives in 2024, Peltola found herself in the organization’s sights over how to vote on a bill that included policies against abortion.

She reportedly wrote, “I hope Planned Parenthood knows that if we don’t win it’s more their loss than ours,” adding a profane remark rhyming with “truck those stitches.” Referring to one woman who led a local Planned Parenthood, Peltola commented, “I hope she dies of a botched abortion.”

The Times viewed text messages and photos and interviewed nine former staffers on the condition of anonymity.

Her actions go beyond insults and language Democrats denounce ad nauseam. Peltola allegedly shoved a man working for her in February 2024 when she was frustrated over a missing memo. He reportedly stumbled backward as a result.

In December 2025, according to the report, Peltola was quizzed by a staffer to help her prepare to address questions raised by reporters. She became agitated, grabbing a water bottle like it was a microphone and shoving it in the staffer’s face. Text messages say she was “an inch” from the staffer’s face.

Multiple staffers said they were reduced to tears and spoke of quitting. Others expressed issues with their mental health and sought therapy.

The Times corroborated multiple testimonies with numbers from her time in Congress. In 2023, she had a higher staff turnover rate than all but four other House members.

A spokesman for her campaign was dismissive of any allegations, tying any reported behavior to a trying period of Peltola’s life when her mother and husband both died in the span of a few months in 2023.

“At the time of their passing, Mary was parenting kids through their own grief, serving full-time in the U.S. House of Representatives thousands of miles from home, and running a competitive re-election campaign — all while shouldering the enormous burden of grief,” the spokesman said. “Like any person who has gone through multiple personal tragedies in the span of a few months, Mary sometimes struggled to deal with her grief.

“Exaggerating and outright lying about moments from the hardest period of her life, and falsely presenting them as a pattern of behavior, is wrong.”

When questioned by Fox News correspondent Matt Finn about the allegations, Peltola was silent.

Breaking video: Mary Peltola does not answer our questions about the NYT report that broke alleging she called staffers a homophobic slur, used the R word and physically pushed a former staffer. The NYT story broke just before she took the stage tonight at a Labor event in… pic.twitter.com/Ndsxfirw7j — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) September 24, 2026

The latest from RealClearPolling puts Peltola ahead of Sullivan.

It will be interesting to see how this information impacts voters’ opinion.

One thing is for sure: The left’s pontificating about speech is purely performative.

Peltola has the mouth of a sailor while belonging to the party of inclusivity and tolerance.

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