Dem Sen. Sinema Rips Into Biden: The 'Reality Is' There 'Is a Crisis,' 'We All Know It'

Democratic Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema slammed the Biden administration’s handling of the surge of migrants at the southern border.

Sinema did not hold back in her criticism of how the White House has sugarcoated the situation.

“So the reality is, is that this is a crisis. We all know it,” she said. “And the federal government must do more to address this surge of migrants who are coming to the border with increasing numbers each year.”

“And I’m like you probably know this, but we’re looking at numbers this year that are the highest numbers of crossings that we’ve seen in 20 years in Arizona,” she added.

“So we really are seeing how this problem has been exacerbated and gotten worse.”

As a senator from a border state, Sinema has been one of the few Democrats vocal about Biden’s handling of the crisis.

The comments are a sharp contrast from White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on “The Axe Files with David Axelrod” podcast Thursday, where Axelrod and herself blamed media sensationalism for the term “crisis.”

“Sometimes the chyrons, the social media leads, they’re looking for the nugget right? And we were pushed and pushed and pushed,” Psaki said, Fox News reported.

Sinema introduced the Bipartisan Border Solutions Act last month in the Senate along with Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn, which aims to establish regional processing centers and expand the resources available to border protection officers.

Her fellow Arizona senator, recently elected Democrat Mark Kelly, has also garnered attention for his criticism of Biden’s southern border policies, but has taken a less urgent tone by comparison.

“This continues to be a major problem that shouldn’t fall on the shoulders of Arizona communities. And I think it was important to highlight that it wasn’t part of the address last night,” Kelly said last week, according to Politico.

“We’ve got to address this and it can’t be on Arizona taxpayers and Arizona towns that are really struggling right now. It’s a federal government problem.”

When an administration is being scolded by both parties, there is usually a major problem that needs to be addressed.

The White House keeps attempting to walk away from the border scot-free, but moderate Democrats like Sinema are not going to let the federal government off the hook.

