Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado is reportedly in big trouble in his re-election bid against Democratic former Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Democrats are so certain of the Republican’s defeat next month that a high-profile political action committee has pulled its TV ads against Gardner.

Politico reported Friday the Senate Majority PAC, a super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, will pull $1.2 million worth of remaining TV ads in Colorado.

The PAC has opted not to run the ads because it apparently views the race as essentially over.

Colorado, once a reliably red state, has essentially flipped to a blue-leaning purple state in recent decades.

Still, Gardner was successful in 2014 in unseating then-incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Udall.

Gardner defeated Udall with 48.5 percent of the vote, compared to the incumbent’s 46 percent.

But things don’t look quite as good for Gardner this time around.

According to FiveThirtyEight, recent polling shows both Gardner and President Donald Trump down double digits in the Centennial State.

Polling, as well as Hickenlooper’s fundraising numbers, have Democrats confident they will flip Garnder’s Senate seat.

“We’ve been encouraged for a long time about the race that Gov. Hickenlooper is running. Given his strong fundraising and multiple public polls showing him ahead by double digits, we believe Gov. Hickenlooper is in good shape heading into the final stretch,” Senate Majority PAC spokeswoman Rachel Irwin told Politico.

Politico reported the PAC has spent $15 million in ads in Colorado in its efforts to defeat Gardner.

Democrats only need a net gain of four seats to win control of the Senate from Republicans, who currently hold a 53-47 majority.

Should Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden prevail over Trump, that number goes down to three, as the vice president can break 50-50 ties in the Senate.

If Democrats take the Senate, the country could see an end to the filibuster and statehood for Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Democrats could even a make good on threats to pack the Supreme Court with additional justices.

The party specifically views Gardner, along with GOP Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona, as particularly vulnerable.

McSally is behind in her race with Mark Kelly by double digits among registered voters, The Arizona Republic reported, citing a Monmouth University poll conducted between Oct. 9 and Oct. 13.

But that poll was conducted before Kelly’s campaign spokesman was revealed to have referred to police officers as “worthless f—ing pigs” in comments which Kelly apologized for this week, Fox News reported.

Kelly staffer T.J. L’Heureux disparaged Chicago police officers in an August tweet, but he apparently still works for the campaign, though he has also apologized.

According to Gardner’s campaign, Democrats are celebrating victory a bit too early.

Gardner spokesman Jerrod Dobkin told Politico of the Senate Majority PAC’s decision to stop running ads in Colorado, “It’s clear the Democrats also know John Hickenlooper has no chance of winning.”

