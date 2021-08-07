A Democratic Arizona state senator was arrested by police in Phoenix on Thursday after police said he had engaged in sexual contact with a minor in 2019.

Police reported that state Sen. Otoniel “Tony” Navarrete had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a male minor two years ago, but did not disclose many specifics about the alleged crime. The legal trouble for Navarrete began on Wednesday when officers said they were tipped off about the senator’s alleged actions.

By Thursday, numerous witnesses, including the victim, were all interviewed by detectives. Navarrete was taken into custody after police had obtained enough probable cause for a warrant, KPNX-TV reported.

Navarrete faces seven felony charges, including sexual conduct with a minor, attempted sexual conduct with a minor and molestation, according to the Arizona Republic. Police said the victim was 12 or 13 years old when he was allegedly groomed by the Democrat.

“The Phoenix Police Department received a report of sexual conduct with a minor that occurred in 2019,” police told KPNX in a statement. “Detectives interviewed a juvenile victim and witnesses, and on August 5th, developed probable cause to arrest the suspect. The suspect was arrested and is currently in the process of being booked into jail for multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor, among other charges.”

While high-profile Democrats accused of sexual misconduct or outright crimes nationally are often protected by the establishment media and their peers, Arizona Democrats were actually quick to call for Navarrete’s resignation.

“We are deeply disturbed by what we’ve learned from recent media reports about the arrest of Senator Tony Navarrete. As Senate Democrats we stand with all survivors of sexual assault and encourage anyone who needs it to call the Arizona Sexual and Domestic Violence Helpline,” Arizona Senate Democrats said in a statement.

“These allegations and arrest are serious and deeply troubling.”

State House Democrats were also quick to call for the lawmaker to resign.

“We were deeply alarmed by the arrest of Senator Tony Navarrete, and these are obviously very serious and disturbing allegations,” House Democrats said in a statement obtained by KPNX. “We will always strongly support survivors of sexual abuse and have no tolerance for any harm caused to children. Until more is known, it is important at this point to let law enforcement do its job and conduct a thorough and complete investigation providing due process for all involved.”

Navarrete is presumed innocent until a court finds otherwise, but the reports about his alleged activity are all too familiar — and sadly, not shocking.

Former President Bill Clinton, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, former Democratic New York Rep. Anthony Weiner, former Democratic Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota and scores of other high-profile liberals come to mind when one thinks of powerful people and allegations of sexually predatory behavior.

The occasional Republican is accused of sexual improprieties, but the most egregious behavior always seems to be linked back to Democrats.

It of course isn’t surprising that a party filled with lawmakers who support infanticide, forcing sexually twisted curriculum on children and normalizing sexual deviancy and gender-bending might have so many bad apples within its ranks.

Leftist Democrats are known for being immoral at their worse or amoral at their best.

But the allegations Navarrete is facing are especially troubling. If true, people need to start asking how a man capable of sexual contact with a pre-teen boy ever came close to dictating policy.

The country was once accustomed to seeing Democrats face allegations of adultery. Look at former Democratic Sen. John Edwards of North Carolina, for example.

The man was so close to becoming vice president in 2004. He later reportedly cheated on his dying wife, impregnated a young woman and then attempted to convince her to kill his child through an abortion.

Who would have thought a decade ago that the accusations Edwards faced would be mild in comparison to those of modern politicians? A 12-year-old boy should be out riding bikes and learning basic mathematical equations.

In this day and age, such a child is apparently ripe for being groomed for sexual contact by an elected official.

How far have we fallen as a country? If Navarette is guilty of the crimes of which he is accused, he belongs in prison for life. But what about the people who elected him? What about the voters who elect all of the vile people who represent us in state legislatures and in Washington?

It’s time for people, especially Democratic voters, to re-evaluate the people they send to speak for them. Not only are their ideas and policies becoming more extreme, but so are the alleged crimes of which they are accused of committing.

Perversion flows through our streets and our corridors of power. A look in the mirror for some people could go a long way toward putting principled people back into positions of influence and authority.

