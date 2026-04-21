Dem Senator Chris Murphy Cheers as Iranians Successfully Bypass US Blockade: 'Awesome'

In recent months, conservatives and longtime supporters of President Donald Trump have quarreled with one another.

Amid our quarrels, however, we would never stoop as low as Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut.

Monday on the social media platform X, Murphy replied “awesome” to the following headline: “At least 26 Iranian shadow fleet vessels bypass US blockade.”

Earlier this month, Trump announced a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, blocking any vessel doing business with Iran.

As one might expect, X users, including conservative podcaster Benny Johnson, blasted Murphy as a “traitor.”

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy Just Showed He Is Truly a Traitor to the United States He actually replied “awesome” to the news that 26 Iranian shadow fleet vessels breached the US naval blockade. We all knew he was rooting for Iran, but it’s disgusting to see him do it so… pic.twitter.com/x6iLxMCt80 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 21, 2026

Time to EXPEL Chris Murphy! Get the traitor out of office. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 21, 2026

Others agreed that openly cheering for an enemy in wartime should disqualify Murphy from the Senate.

@ChrisMurphyCT is rooting for the enemy in the middle of an American military operation. That should disqualify him from sitting as a member of the US Senate. Politicians have been censured for far less. pic.twitter.com/kb10vW7zX6 — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) April 21, 2026

Why are you, a sitting U.S. senator, rooting for the enemy during active war time? I’m wondering if maybe you are literally a traitor to your country. — Bully (@BullyEsq) April 21, 2026

As Fox News noted on X, Murphy has regularly criticized the war effort.

Democrat Chris Murphy is getting slammed for replying “awesome” to the news that 26 Iranian shadow fleet vessels breached the U.S. naval blockade. Murphy has been hammering the war effort. He’s argued the U.S. is spending “billions” to keep its navy there “to fecklessly fail,”… pic.twitter.com/ww96ij1SIE — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 21, 2026

Openly rooting for Iranian vessels to evade Trump’s blockade really does qualify as a new low even for a Democrat.

Of course, a number of prominent Republicans and hitherto Trump supporters have criticized the president for his decision to launch the current war against Iran. That list includes former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, as well as popular podcasters like Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones.

Indeed, as a historian who spent decades studying the early republic, I am struck by the similarities between Trump’s blockade and the behavior of the British government in the early 19th century, when President James Madison cited British blockades during the Napoleonic Wars as just cause for the War of 1812. Thus, I hope the president will change course.

Nonetheless, even as the GOP infighting has turned vicious, one can scarcely imagine any conservative writing what Murphy wrote.

In short, challenge the administration if you must. Say or write what you think true. But never, ever cheer against American service members in harm’s way.

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