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Sen. Chris Murphy speaks during the Global Progressive Mobilisation at Fira Barcelona on April 18, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain.
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Sen. Chris Murphy speaks during the Global Progressive Mobilisation at Fira Barcelona on April 18, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain. (Aldara Zarraoa / Getty Images)

Dem Senator Chris Murphy Cheers as Iranians Successfully Bypass US Blockade: 'Awesome'

 By Michael Schwarz  April 21, 2026 at 12:48pm
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In recent months, conservatives and longtime supporters of President Donald Trump have quarreled with one another.

Amid our quarrels, however, we would never stoop as low as Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut.

Monday on the social media platform X, Murphy replied “awesome” to the following headline: “At least 26 Iranian shadow fleet vessels bypass US blockade.”

Earlier this month, Trump announced a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, blocking any vessel doing business with Iran.

As one might expect, X users, including conservative podcaster Benny Johnson, blasted Murphy as a “traitor.”

Related:
Chris Murphy Backtracks on 'Sarcasm' Cheering On Iran, But This Isn't The First Time His Reprehensible Words Have Come Back to Haunt Him

Others agreed that openly cheering for an enemy in wartime should disqualify Murphy from the Senate.

As Fox News noted on X, Murphy has regularly criticized the war effort.

Openly rooting for Iranian vessels to evade Trump’s blockade really does qualify as a new low even for a Democrat.

Of course, a number of prominent Republicans and hitherto Trump supporters have criticized the president for his decision to launch the current war against Iran. That list includes former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, as well as popular podcasters like Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones.

Indeed, as a historian who spent decades studying the early republic, I am struck by the similarities between Trump’s blockade and the behavior of the British government in the early 19th century, when President James Madison cited British blockades during the Napoleonic Wars as just cause for the War of 1812. Thus, I hope the president will change course.

Nonetheless, even as the GOP infighting has turned vicious, one can scarcely imagine any conservative writing what Murphy wrote.

In short, challenge the administration if you must. Say or write what you think true. But never, ever cheer against American service members in harm’s way.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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