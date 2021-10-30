Dem Senator Claims That Biden Turned Page After 'Multiples Crises and Division' Under Trump

Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow made multiple incredulous claims this week while pushing to get President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda over the finish line, including that the country has “turned the page” after the supposed turmoil of the Donald Trump years.

“We spent four years in the Trump administration with every day being about multiple crises and division and priorities with Republicans that it was all about the wealthy and the well-connected,” the senator said Tuesday on Capitol Hill.

“And then President Joe Biden was elected. Democrats took majorities, and we turned the page to say that, ‘Everybody in America is important, and everybody ought to have a fair shot to be successful, to work hard and have the opportunities of our country,’” added Stabenow, who is chair of Senate Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.

First, to what crises is she referring?

The nation experienced an economic boom with the unemployment rate reaching a 50-year-low of 3.5 percent under former President Donald Trump.

The unemployment rates for African-Americans and Hispanics fell to their lowest ever recorded.

Further, CNN reported that median incomes hit a record high in 2019 of $68,700 while the poverty rate fell to 10.5 percent, the lowest since records started in 1959.

Small business optimism broke a 35-year record in 2018, according to Forbes.

Trump’s administration negotiated new trade deals, including the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Further, it oversaw the construction of over 400 miles of southern border wall, instituted the “Remain in Mexico” policy and entered into asylum cooperation agreements with Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

All this led to a dramatic drop in apprehensions at the border. There were approximately 458,000 in fiscal year 2020 versus over 1.7 million in 2021.

In 2020, the United States became a net energy exporter for the first time in 70 years thanks, in part, to Trump’s pro-energy development policies.

The military under the 45th president destroyed 100 percent of the Islamic State’s caliphate and killed Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The list goes on, but it’s fair to say a lot of very good things happened with Trump at the helm.

What were the crises while he was in office?

The main one — save COVID-19, which came out of communist China — was the Democrats’ unceasing and unprecedented four-year push to remove the duly-elected 45th president, first through the ginned up Robert Mueller Russia probe and then the faux Democratic House impeachment in the fall of 2019.

Finally, throughout the 2020 election cycle, the Democrats sued in battleground states to loosen election integrity laws and procedures.

This, of course, cast doubts in the minds of many in the electorate regarding November’s election, which led to the unfortunate events of Jan. 6, when relatively few of those who were at the Capitol went past protest into violence.

While it is true the country was divided under Trump, it is as much or more so under Biden.

Gallup reported this week that the 46th president’s approval rating dropped from 56 percent in the first quarter of this year to 44.7 percent in the third quarter, an 11.3 percent drop, the largest registered of any president since World War II.

“This 11-point decline is larger than any prior president registered between his first and third quarters, although it is similar to those for the last three Democratic presidents — Barack Obama (10 points), Clinton (seven points) and Carter (nine points),” according to the polling firm.

While pretty much all of Trump’s crises were generated by others, Biden’s have been self-made.

Whether it was halting oil exploration on federal lands, ending the Keystone XL Pipeline, stopping border wall construction, the Afghanistan debacle or goosing inflation by signing into law the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in March, Biden was the lone decider.

Gas prices have hit a seven-year high, and the country overall is dealing with inflation levels not seen since the 1970s.

The Real Clear Politics average of polls shows that 6 in 10 Americans believe the country is on the wrong track, which is higher than most of Trump’s time in office, with the exception of 2020 and into early 2021 during the height of the pandemic.

About 43 percent approve of Biden’s job performance, and nearly 52 percent disapprove in the RCP average.

Stabenow is in some alternative reality if she thinks America is less divided or somehow better off under Biden than Trump.

By nearly any metric, Americans are worse off now.

This article appeared originally on Patriot Project.

