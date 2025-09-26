Share
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, speaks during a news conference to discuss legislation designating Russia and Belarus at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, speaks during a news conference to discuss legislation designating Russia and Belarus at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Dem Senator Mocked for Threatening to Weaponize Justice System in Tantrum Over Comey Charges: 'They Literally Indicted Trump'

 By Jack Davis  September 26, 2025 at 4:18pm
Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut wanted to make a point and ended up being the butt of social media jokes for having a very short political memory.

In an interview on MSNBC that appeared in a post on X, Blumenthal tried to make a claim about weaponizing the Justice Department, using the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey as a reference point.

Comey was charged with making false statements and obstruction in congressional testimony, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

“And the old saying, what comes around, goes around. Today it’s a Republican president, but degrading the democracy and ruining, literally perverting the great ethos and tradition of the Department of Justice, where I was in awe as I walked through those halls as a federal prosecutor — I think it’s time for Republican colleagues to say ‘enough is enough,’” Blumenthal said.

“We are going to push them and do it hard on the Senate floor, privately, in the judiciary committee,” Blumenthal said.

Posters on social media sought to remind Blumenthal that just a year ago, President Donald Trump was facing multiple charges from Democrat-led investigations that all went away after Trump won the presidential election.


“They literally indicted Trump. They hate when we beat them in their own game,” one commenter said.

“That’s pretty funny Democrats arrested President Trump’s lawyers, they sent members of his cabinet to jail, heck, they even arrested his valet!!!” another added.

“Yes. It just came around for the Democrats,” yet another wrote.

Or, as one poster said, “Do they not realize this is the coming back around part?”

Blumenthal said he was waiting for the Republicans to realize it should give up the game of getting even.

“My colleagues have to draw a line. My Republican colleagues have to grow a spine here. For a decade, I have been waiting time after time, the Mueller Report, the impeachment trial, again and again, for Republicans to say it is a bridge too far,” Blumenthal said, according to the Daily Caller.

“And, in effect, to say, we need to reserve basic norms, essential rules that protect all of us,” he said.

